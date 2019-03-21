Made In Heaven, web television series, directed by Zoya Akhtar is a hot scoop of the tinsel town. It has become a favourite series within no time. A unique plot which revolves around the lives of the two wedding planners, Tara and Karan is drawing the attention of the viewers. However, so far there is one mysterious character Prabhat who has made the viewers hooked till now. Now, director Zoya Akhtar has revealed the same.

Zoya Akhtar’s web television series Made In Heaven, has become the talk of the town because of its unique content which draws its roots from real life scenarios. It is now learnt that the mysterious character of Prabhat in the show which is based on a real-life celebrity brand strategist, Prabhat Choudhary. He is a perfect reference as a go-to-person among the who’s and who of the entertainment industry and Zoya found the same in him.

Zoya who shares a close bond with Prabhat, often reaches out to him in crisis. Taking a leaf from her real life, and, observing how everyone around from the industry reach out to Prabhat to make strategic decisions, Zoya decided to have his reference in her first web series.

Known as Bollywood’s leading brand strategist Prabhat, founder and owner of Spice PR and co-founder of digital marketing agency Entropy is popular in the circuit as the brain behind brands like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Radhika Apte to the emerging icon like Sara Ali Khan, to name a few.

Owing to his mysterious aura, Zoya chose to have a real life reference in Made In Heaven with Tara and Arjun have Prabhat on speed dial.

Drawing inspiration from real life, Zoya embodied Prabhat’s character in its essence and also chose to use his real life name. Interestingly, though Prabhat remains at the center of all industry happenings, he is an extremely elusive personality who refrain himself from the limelight.

Made in Heaven is breaking the internet and is touted as the best web series of India. The content of the show has struck a chord with the audience globally, positioning India as a strong contributor in the OTT space.

Starring Sobhita Dhulipala as the poised and graceful Tara Khanna and Arjun Mathur as the charming and gritty Karan Mehra, Made in heaven chronicles the lives of the two wedding planners.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti is successfully streaming online.

Zoya Akhtar completed her diploma in filmmaking from NYU. Later, she assisted directors such as Mira Nair, Tony Gerber and Dev Benegal, before turning writer-director.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More