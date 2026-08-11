Is Prakash Raj’s Name Deleted From Voter List? Actor Reacts To Karnataka SIR

Actor Prakash Raj has reportedly stated that his name has become a part of the list of voters for whom their right to vote has been compromised owing to Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list. The actor, who is no stranger to criticizing BJP, has stated this in a video post on Instagram.

According to Prakash Raj, his name along with those of around 65 lakh other voters in Bengaluru has been affected due to the revision process. While drawing attention to his strong link to Bengaluru, he recalled how he was born there, has studied in Bengaluru and even stood against the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate. The actor concluded his video with the question of what document he would now present to prove himself as a voter and the word “Game on.”

Why Is Prakash Raj Claiming His Name Was Deleted From Voter Rolls?







According to Prakash Raj, his “right to vote has been deleted” in Bengaluru due to SIR activity. Prakash Raj raised questions about the process and mentioned that he wanted to know about the process he needed to follow in order to get back his voter ID. He also talked about the documents required by citizens to prove their eligibility. It is all in the context of the larger debate about the process of electoral roll revision in Karnataka.

What Did Prakash Raj Say About The Karnataka SIR Exercise?

In addition, Prakash Raj stated that he was not about to be threatened and asked whether the government would be able to stop people from exercising their right to vote. He also mentioned his political background, informing the audience that he had participated in the Lok Sabha Elections of 2019 from the constituency of Bengaluru Central. In conclusion, the actor stated that though it was possible for the authorities to restrict some people’s right to vote, they could not stop people from using their power together.

Why Is Bengaluru A Major Concern In Karnataka’s SIR?

Bengaluru is also one of the major trouble spots for Karnataka in its SIR process, since there are many electors at present falling into the ASDDO classification.

As per the statistics provided by the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, 1,09,83,901 electors, constituting 19.81 per cent of the total 5,54,32,314 electors of the state, have been classified as absent, shifted, duplicate, dead or others. Out of the 40,21,039 electors of Bengaluru Urban, 17,74,626 belong to ASDDO classification.

What Is The Latest Schedule For Karnataka SIR?

The Election Commission has postponed the date of completion of enumeration in Karnataka to August 17. The tentative electoral roll is supposed to be released on August 24. Claims and objections can be filed from August 24 to September 23. Notices for settlement of claims and objections are likely to be issued till October 22. The final electoral roll is due to be published on October 27.

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