Is Rakul Preet Singh Under Income Tax Scanner? Why Were 12 Locations Linked To Her Searched Over Alleged Overseas Film Funds?

The Income Tax Department conducted searches on 12 premises that belong to actor Rakul Preet Singh, director Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios located in Mumbai. The searches are believed to be related to possible financial discrepancies and foreign fund dealings in connection with films.

The move has resulted in putting a number of personalities from the Bollywood industry into focus by the Income Tax Department. However, what could be the reason behind these searches and what exactly is being investigated by the authorities?

Why Were 12 Locations Linked To Rakul Preet Singh Searched?

Seizure operations were carried out by the Income Tax Department in Mumbai at 12 different locations related to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios because there could be irregularities regarding money transfers. As per the media reports, there is suspicion that the money was transferred overseas but was presented as expenditure on films or shootings.

The Income Tax Department will analyse the paperwork, finances, and overseas money transfer details to see what kind of money flow occurred. These searches are presently only part of the investigation process. They alone cannot prove anything about Rakul Preet Singh or other people related to the process.

What Are Investigators Checking?

The transfer of money abroad is said to be the main subject of this investigation. The officials are reported to be examining whether the money transferred abroad was really related to the costs of making films or was just an attempt to conceal some income.

The investigators will most probably examine the paper trail of this transfer of money. It has not been specified how much money was transferred abroad.

Why Are Vashu Bhagnani And Panorama Studios In Focus?

Vashu Bhagnani is an experienced film producer linked with Pooja Entertainment. He has a son who is an actor-producer, Jackky Bhagnani, and who is married to actress Rakul Preet Singh. On the other hand, Panorama Studios is linked with director-producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and has produced a number of Hindi films.

The inclusion of both the film industry players in the Income Tax drive has ensured that the matter is highlighted more widely in Bollywood circles. However, the investigations are still going on.

Is Rakul Preet Singh Being Accused Of Tax Evasion?

The current news items state that these raids are part of the investigation of financial discrepancies and foreign exchange transactions. No decision has been made thus far regarding the charge that tax evasion or any other financial crime was committed by Rakul Preet Singh.

Her name is linked to the places being raided; however, the case is also related to Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios. More information will be released after the investigation conducted by the Income Tax Department is completed.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Family Has Faced Another Controversy

The Income Tax raids occurred after a couple of months when the brother of Rakul, Aman Preet Singh, got entangled in a different drug case. As reported by media in December 2025, EAGLE Force of Drug Law Enforcement and West Zone police arrested two businessmen in Hyderabad for the alleged distribution of drugs.

It is said that police confiscated 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA from the accused. It is believed that Aman Preet Singh had bought drugs from these two peddlers for five times. However, the current drug case is independent of the income tax raid case.

What Happens Next In The Income Tax Probe?

These searches from 12 places are being conducted for a continuing investigation. The officials have been reviewing some financial statements and transaction details to check whether there were any irregularities.

This investigation might give some more clarity regarding the allegations of overseas fund transfers and their relation to movie making. However, the Income Tax department has yet to release any results against Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, Panorama Studios, or anyone else who is associated with the search.

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