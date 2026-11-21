Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Facing A Ban? Why VHP Wants It Pulled From Theatres, 3 Missing Episodes And Ravana Controversy Explained

The Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama has entered into a fresh new controversy, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the withdrawal of the certificate of the film, as well as the screening of the movie to be immediately banned. The organization has claimed that the makers have tampered with the great epic of Maharishi Valmiki, leaving out crucial parts of the story and presenting Ravana as the liberator of the oppressed.

This demand was made by VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra on Saturday, November 21, days after the film was released commercially. But this doesn’t necessarily mean that the film is banned. No ban has been put on the film yet. All that the VHP has done is to make a demand to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This doesn’t revoke the film’s certificate or stop its screening. The film was given a ‘U’ certificate by the CBFC on October 30.

Here’s what has triggered the latest controversy.

Why Is VHP Demanding A Ban On Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana?

Bagra made a statement claiming that the directors have distorted several facts of Valmiki’s Ramayana and have included fabricated incidents in the movie. He said that the movie tries to project a political agenda through the emotions of Hindu devotees. According to Bagra, the VHP general secretary is against the depiction of what he calls glorification of Ravana.

Bagra says that Ravana has been depicted as the liberator of the oppressed in the movie while according to the epic, Ravana is a ruler full of arrogance and immorality and all his actions are a result of his power and ego. According to Bagra, the mission of Lord Ram in killing the demons in order to save the religious practices of the sages has been depicted as a personal war of revenge because of the kidnapping of Sita.

3 Ramayana Episodes VHP Claims Are Missing From The Film

Bagra specifically named three episodes that he said were missing from the film. According to the VHP, their omission takes away from the portrayal of Lord Ram’s character.

1. Ahalya’s redemption

The first episode concerns Ahalya, who is freed from her curse through Lord Ram’s arrival. Her redemption is an important episode in the traditional narrative and is among the scenes the VHP says the film has omitted.

2. Lord Ram’s friendship with Nishadraj Guha

The organisation also objected to the alleged omission of Lord Ram’s friendship with Nishadraj Guha. The episode is associated with Ram’s relationship with Guha, the Nishad king, during his period of exile.

3. Kevat’s devotion to Lord Ram

The third episode concerns Kevat, the boatman who helps Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman cross the river during their exile. The VHP described his devotion as an important part of the epic’s portrayal of Ram’s character. Bagra argued that these episodes represent the compassion, humility and universal appeal associated with Lord Ram.

Why Has Ravana’s Portrayal Become A Point Of Controversy?

Another issue regarding characterization that has aroused controversy is that of Ravana. Bagra claimed that the film portrayed Ravana as a liberator of downtrodden people, and the VHP stated that this portrayal did not agree with that of the demon king in Ramayana’s classical interpretations.

The organization contended that while the qualities of intelligence, devotion and strength possessed by Ravana did not make up for his arrogant attitude and behavior, thus making him an immoral ruler. The VHP general secretary added that the portrayal of Ravana in the film offended those devotees of Ramayana who derive their morals from it.

Sunil Lahri Had Also Criticised Missing Scenes In Ramayana

VHP’s objections have come after the actor who played Lakshman in the TV show Ramayan of Ramanand Sagar, Sunil Lahri, gave his own review of the movie directed by Nitesh Tiwari on November 11. Praises about the visual effects, cinematography and performances, Lahri also pointed out the certain important scenes he thinks were absent from the film. Lahri also mentioned that there was no Ahalya episode and criticized the scene with Parashurama.

Also, he thought that there was no devotional element in the film and that Ravana had been glorified. These remarks of Lahri were his personal opinion of the film and had been given before the VHP’s statement on November 21. They are not to be considered the support for the demands of VHP.

Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Be Removed From Theatres?

VHP has made the request for CBFC to recall the certificate and immediate suspension of all screenings of the film. But the request should not be considered as ban or official decision of the certifying authority. The first part of two-part adaptation ‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’ is a production of Nitesh Tiwari featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The latest news is the VHP request to take action against the movie. But any official decision on the matter needs to be made separately.

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