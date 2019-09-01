Ranu Mondal rose to fame with a viral video in which she can be seen Lata Mangeshkar's song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai. Since then, she has featured on Sony Tv's show Superstar Singer and sung two songs for Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Happy Hardy Aur Heer.

These past 2 weeks have been a roller coaster ride for Ranaghat railway station’s nightingale Ranu Mondal. Her life witnessed a complete turnaround after a video of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai went viral on the Internet. It is believed that Ranu Mondal lost her mother at a very young age and then lived with her grandparents. After her marriage at age of 19, she moved to Mumbai with her husband. As fate would have it, her husband also passed away few years later.

Ranu was left with no choice but to come back to West Bengal and survive off the money given by passers-by impressed with her melodious singing at the railway station. This is when a passer-by made a video of her and uploaded it on the Internet. Since then, Ranu Mondal has not just won a million hearts but also made an appearance at Sony TV’s singing reality show Superstar Singer. It was at this show that Himesh Reshammiya offered her a chance to sing a song for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Impressed by her performance, Himesh said at the show that Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan once told him that he should never let a talented person go. He/she should be given the opportunities to grow their talent. Ranu Mondal has a mesmerising voice and he couldn’t resist her offering the best he can. Calling her singing abilities a god’s gift, he said that it should be shared with everybody in his upcoming film Happy Hardy Aur Heer.

While Ranu Mondal is undoubtedly a talented person, Himesh’s act of kindness seems more like mauke par chauka effort. The buzz around his film Happy Hardy Aur Heer is on an all time low, the trailer or the posters of the film have failed to create any interest among cine-goers and I highly doubt if any one will even go to watch the film. So, it seems quite opportunist to tap on the popularity of Ranu Mondal to leverage the film promotions.

Reports say that Ranu Mondal has been gifted a flat worth Rs 55 lakh by Bollywood actor Salman Khan while Himesh Reshamiya has given her Rs 50 lakh to record the songs Teri Meri Kahaani and Aadat. Dismissing any such claims, Ranaghat Amra Shobai Shoitan club member Vicky Biswas said that they have not heard about Salman Khan gifting her flat. This is a fake news being circulated on social media.

He added that there are reports that Ranu Mondal has purchased a car worth Rs 15 lakh, she has been offered Bigg Boss or that she has been paid Rs 50 lakh to sing for Himesh Reshamiya’s film but all of these are baseless speculations. Himesh Reshamiya has done a lot for her and sponsored her trip to Mumbai but rest of the reports are fake. Going by Mr Biswas’s statement, it seems like Ranu Mondal is yet to be paid for lending her voice to the songs in the film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App