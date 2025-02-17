Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has remained unresponsive to multiple investigation agencies, according to a joint statement issued by the Mumbai and Guwahati Police.

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has remained unresponsive to multiple investigation agencies, according to a joint statement issued by the Mumbai and Guwahati Police. Authorities have stated that he has yet to respond to inquiries despite being named in several First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in connection with the ‘India’s Got Latent’ case.

Legal Actions and Summons Issued

In their statement, the police clarified:

“Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on 24,” Mumbai and Guwahati Police said.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24 to provide his statement regarding the allegations. The Cyber Cell is currently investigating his involvement in the controversial case after his remarks on the show ‘India’s Got Latent’ sparked widespread criticism.

Other Individuals Summoned in the Case

In addition to Allahbadia, comedian and host of the show, Samay Raina, has also been summoned to appear before the Cyber Cell on February 18. The investigation has widened to include other individuals linked to the show, with law enforcement agencies scrutinizing their involvement and statements made during the program.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken notice of the issue and issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and several others involved. However, several of those summoned failed to appear before the commission, citing concerns about personal safety, prior travel commitments, and logistical challenges.

Allahbadia Cites Threats, Requests New Hearing Date

Amidst growing scrutiny, Allahbadia had taken to his social media handle previously and informed that he was cooperating with the investigations as per needed. He has also informed the commission that he has been receiving death threats. He requested a new hearing date, citing security concerns. The NCW accepted his request and has rescheduled his hearing for March 6, granting him additional time to prepare for the proceedings.

Samay Raina Issues Apology

Samay Raina, who hosted the controversial show, has publicly apologized for his remarks. In a statement posted on his Instagram Story, he expressed regret for the controversy, stating:

“Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all ‘India’s Got Latent’ videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you.”

Ongoing Investigation and Public Reactions

The case continues to unfold as authorities investigate the content and context of the controversial remarks. With legal actions progressing, both Allahbadia and Raina face increasing scrutiny over their involvement in the show. Meanwhile, public opinion remains divided, with some calling for accountability while others argue for freedom of expression in entertainment.

As the investigation progresses, more updates are expected regarding legal proceedings and possible outcomes for those involved in the case.