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Home > Entertainment News > Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

Ranveer Singh goes silent. Amidst the Don 3 controversy, the star is stepping back from all media for 18 months to focus on his upcoming Rs 300 crore thriller, Pralay. Is this a tactical reset or a high-stakes gamble? Read the full story here.

Ranveer Singh, Image Credits- Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ranveer Singh, Image Credits- Instagram/@ranveersingh

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 17:15 IST

The recent conflict between Ranveer Singh and the producers of Don 3 film has developed into a major industry scandal. The federation of the Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially withdrawn cooperation with the actor in connection with his sudden departure from the film project. It provoked discussions in the industry about obligations in contracts and the professional ethics of star actors. Although the directive was ultimately withdrawn, the conflict created a tense atmosphere for the actor.

The Strategy Behind the Silence

In reaction to the increasing pressure, it has been reported that Ranveer Singh has decided to maintain complete silence. It is reported that the actor has taken a pledge not to engage in any kind of media interaction for the coming 18 months. The decision has been read by industry sources as an attempt on the part of the actor to cut off the media from the controversy. By keeping silent, the actor intends to keep away from the media hubbub that surrounds the entire Don 3 issue.

Betting on the Ambition of Pralay

Instead of countering his critics publicly, Ranveer seems to be dedicating all his efforts on his next project called Pralay. This movie is one of the most daring projects that Ranveer has undertaken so far and can help him reclaim control over his story. Produced under the direction of Jai Mehta in his first ever full-length project, the movie is a high concept zombie apocalypse movie based in a crumbling dystopian world of Mumbai. Using the technology of AI-enabled visuals, the movie aims to create a spectacle which has never been done before, and has a mammoth budget of ₹300 crore.

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Resolving the Impasse

Although the ongoing problem with filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani continues to pose a challenge, rumours suggest that the situation is not irreparable. Despite the intense fallout that happened in the beginning, the movie industry has always been known for having the capability to handle such complicated professional disputes in the long run. There are rumours suggesting that personalities in the industry, such as director Zoya Akhtar, whom the actor is personally and professionally close to, can be instrumental in helping him resolve the issue. For now, the actor appears to be content with his silence and rely on Pralay to draw attention to his acting talent.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Makes History As Los Angeles Declares A Day In His Honor

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Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row
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Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

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Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

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Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row
Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row
Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row
Is Ranveer Singh Going Into Hiding or Next PR Stunt? Dhurandhar Star Won’t Speak To Media For 18 Months Amid Don 3 Row

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