Is Rashmika Mandanna Alright? Actress Shares Health Update After Painful Mysaa Injury

Rashmika Mandanna Health Update: After days of concern and rumours regarding an injury on the sets of Mysaa, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to finally address the situation and give a direct update to the worried fans, The actor confirmed that she did sustain a serious hip injury while filming a dance sequence on the sets of Mysaa.

Addressing her fans and followers with optimism, she reassured them that even though the injury is serious and requires some rest, she is on the healing journey and will soon restart the shooting.

What actually happened to Rashmika Mandanna on the sets of Mysaa?

This injury happened while she was dancing on a rigorous dance schedule in her upcoming movie Mysaa. Drawing from her “biology teacher” within, Rashmika explained in detail the nature of the injury to her fans.

Of the four tendons that attach the hip bone to the legs on her right side, one was entirely torn away. The injury needs a period of rest and a special kind of rehabilitation process through which she will recover the use of her legs.

“There are four tendons on each side of your hip that connect your hip to your leg, and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached… and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa. My god, that’s the most aggressive film I’ve ever done for sure!” — Rashmika Mandanna

How is Rashmika Mandanna spending her recovery time at home?

Although recommended to have a break for a few weeks away from rigorous physical exercise, including running and exercising in the gym, Rashmika mentioned that she is handling the pain well and staying optimistic at all times. She said that during the period of inactivity, she has been busy doing jigsaw puzzles, spending time with her family, and being with her pets.

Making a light comment on the absence of any cardio exercises, she said that the biggest challenge she is facing is not letting herself become a “dessert monster.”

“Forced holiday – but hey not complaining at all! I’ve been doing a lot of puzzles… Really really trying not to put on weight cz well I workout and run like a beast… and if I can’t workout then what do I do? I eat.. and I become a dessert monster!” — Rashmika Mandanna

What is the status of Rashmika’s upcoming films?

This injury has found Rashmika at the peak of her career. Her upcoming movie, Myssa is set around the Gond tribes has created much hype for the high action scenes. Alongside Mysaa, she is also scheduled to share the screen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the period drama Ranaballi. Other than these Pushpa 3 and Animal Park are also some of her big projects waiting to be realized.

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