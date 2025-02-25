Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster Dhamaka Getting A Sequel? Here’s What We Know So Far

Is Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster Dhamaka Getting A Sequel? Here’s What We Know So Far

If Double Dhamaka is made, it is likely to become one of the most anticipated films in Ravi Teja's career, given the massive success of the first installment. Dhamaka was Ravi Teja’s first film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, boosting his popularity and box-office appeal.

Is Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster Dhamaka Getting A Sequel? Here’s What We Know So Far

Ravi Teja


Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently filming his latest project, Mass Jathara, where he will be portraying a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer. The movie is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, who previously wrote Samajavaragamana. Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rumors of ‘Dhamaka’ Sequel: ‘Double Dhamaka’

Amid the buzz surrounding his current project, a new rumor has surfaced about Ravi Teja’s next venture. According to reports from Telugu media, Trinadha Rao Nakkina is planning a sequel to Ravi Teja’s blockbuster hit, Dhamaka, which grossed over Rs. 100 crores.

The sequel is tentatively titled Double Dhamaka, and the script is reportedly ready. Filming is expected to begin once Ravi Teja’s schedule permits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why ‘Double Dhamaka’ Could Be a Game-Changer

If Double Dhamaka is made, it is likely to become one of the most anticipated films in Ravi Teja’s career, given the massive success of the first installment. Dhamaka was Ravi Teja’s first film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, boosting his popularity and box-office appeal.

Meanwhile, Trinadha Rao Nakkina is gearing up for the release of his comedy entertainer Mazaka, featuring Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma. The movie is set to hit theaters tomorrow. Industry insiders suggest that if Mazaka becomes a box-office hit, work on Double Dhamaka might begin sooner than expected.

ALSO READ: Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Filed under

latest entertainment news Ravi Teja

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC Direction Mandating Govt Officials To Use Public Hospitals

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Seconds from Disaster: Southwest Jet Dodges Private Plane on Runway

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Why Is Shashi Tharoor Named ‘Shashi’? Congress MP Reveals Unique Connection To Lord Shiva

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

iQOO Neo 10R Price Leaked: 144Hz OLED, 6,400mAh Battery—Best Budget Flagship Deal?

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Shah Rukh Khan To Move Out Of Mannat! Shifts To ₹24 Lakh/Month Luxury Flat—Here’s Why

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To Watch!

Missed ‘Kudumbasthan’ In Theaters? Manikandan’s Film Hits OTT This Week – Where And When To

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Kabir Singh Actor Was Rejected By Big Production House, Says Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Prabhu Deva Introduces Son Rishii Ragvendar Deva In Power-Packed Dance Debut, ‘Like Father, Like Son’

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27 Release

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal Introduces Abhimanyu Singh As Balraj In L2: Empuraan Ahead Of March 27

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine