If Double Dhamaka is made, it is likely to become one of the most anticipated films in Ravi Teja's career, given the massive success of the first installment. Dhamaka was Ravi Teja’s first film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, boosting his popularity and box-office appeal.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently filming his latest project, Mass Jathara, where he will be portraying a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer. The movie is directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, who previously wrote Samajavaragamana. Sreeleela has been cast as the female lead.

Rumors of ‘Dhamaka’ Sequel: ‘Double Dhamaka’

Amid the buzz surrounding his current project, a new rumor has surfaced about Ravi Teja’s next venture. According to reports from Telugu media, Trinadha Rao Nakkina is planning a sequel to Ravi Teja’s blockbuster hit, Dhamaka, which grossed over Rs. 100 crores.

The sequel is tentatively titled Double Dhamaka, and the script is reportedly ready. Filming is expected to begin once Ravi Teja’s schedule permits.

Why ‘Double Dhamaka’ Could Be a Game-Changer

Meanwhile, Trinadha Rao Nakkina is gearing up for the release of his comedy entertainer Mazaka, featuring Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma. The movie is set to hit theaters tomorrow. Industry insiders suggest that if Mazaka becomes a box-office hit, work on Double Dhamaka might begin sooner than expected.