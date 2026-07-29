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Home > Entertainment News > Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened

Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened

A thrilling promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 sent shockwaves through social media after showing actress Rubina Dilaik losing her footing during a high-altitude helicopter stunt and plummeting into the water. Fans were left concerned for her health, but updates from the set confirm that the actress is doing fine.

Rubina Dilaik, Image Credits- Instagram
Rubina Dilaik, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 20:31 IST

Is Runina Dilaik Fine? If you are one of her fans, then you surely must be wondering if she is alright after the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The thing is the recent promo shows Rubina attempting a very dangerous stunt from a helicopter when she falls unconscious and is seen rushing to the hospital in an ambulance.

What Really Happened During Rubina Dilaik’s Helicopter Stunt?

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This shocking scene occurred during the filming of the Cape Town part of production of the stunt show.

In the trailer, one sees Dilaik moving through a hanging net structure under the influence of strong winds and at height which made it very hard for him to hold on.

As Rohit Shetty was encouraging Dilaik from below through his words, due to the physical stress he had to let go of the rigging harness. The immediate fall into the water triggered panic in the other contestants who were watching from the side.

Is Rubina Dilaik Safe And Healthy Now?

To the immense relief of her numerous fans, Rubina Dilaik is alive, well, and back home. Although the impact of waterfalls may render participants breathless or stunned momentarily, the immediate medical team ensured that Rubina sustained no lasting physical injuries.

After wrapping up her shooting in Cape Town, Rubina has been back in India along with her other cast members. She has been updating her followers on social media about how despite the challenges that her body had been put through this season, she came out of it absolutely fine.

What Makes Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 The Most Dangerous Season Yet?

The official promotional campaign for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 shows a distinct increase in the level of difficulty when compared to last years. Apart from Dilaik’s stunt in the air, there was footage of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna sprinting amid flames, and of social media celebrity Orry enduring muddy pitfalls and rapid water drag tests.

Previously, Dilaik confessed that she chose to be back at this franchise after having her twin babies on purpose, as it had to do with her personal development. She said that being a mother gave her courage to take part in dangerous stunts with no fear anymore.

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Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened
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Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened

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Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened

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Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened
Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened
Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened
Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened

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