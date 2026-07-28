LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz

A red-carpet slip-up by musician Steve Lacy at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere has sent Marvel fandom into overdrive after he named "Jean" as the film's villain, practically confirming long-standing Sadie Sink casting rumors.

Sadie Sink, Image Credits- Instagram
Sadie Sink, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 17:36 IST

Ever since Marvel fans got to know about Sadie Sink’s casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they have been wondering about her role, but Marvel has been able to keep it under the wraps until now. 

But all of that security and secrecy were rendered useless when on the red carpet at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on July 27, 2026. Musician Steve Lacy, whose track oh yeah? appears on the official soundtrack, gave away the secret in front of the media. When asked about who his favourite character was from the movie, he gave out a secret which was unknown till date.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Steve Lacy Say On The Red Carpet?

During a live red-carpet interaction, an interviewer asked Lacy without asking for spoilers which character stood out to him.

Lacy didn’t pause. He dropped a major plot directly into the microphone.

“You know what? Jean. I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness.”

Steve Lacy via red carpet interview

As soon as the shocked interviewer asked Lacy whether he just spoiled everything, Lacy easily deflected the question, saying, “I like her. I like her character. I don’t know why.”

The video has gone viral across X (formerly Twitter) in a few minutes, with viewers responding to what seems to be a colossal slip of tongue during the entire promotional run of the movie.

Although Lacy did not openly call Jean’s surname “Grey” nor mention her name as Sadie Sink, the connection was made immediately by comic book lovers. The casting of Sink in March 2025 fuelled speculations that she had been cast as Jean Grey, the mutant possessing telekinetic powers and who has been associated with the X-Men.

Lacy’s characterization of Jean being “driven mad for a reason” fits right into typical story lines in Marvel comics in which Jean Grey has taken over with her powers, becoming an antagonist but not a villain.

How Are Fans And Marvel Reacting To The Leaked Spoiler?

Neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures issued an immediate statement following the red-carpet incident. However, social media users quickly turned the interview into a meme fest, joking about Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s legendary stance on plot leaks.

Fans pointed out the irony of Marvel keeping Sink’s character guarded through months of tight security, only for a soundtrack contributor to spill the central plot twist days before the worldwide theatrical release.

Despite the unscripted reveal, early premiere reactions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics dubbing the Tom Holland starrer a “mini-Avengers film” packed with high emotional stakes.

ALSO READ: Did Ram Kapoor Help His Father Die? Actor Reveals Why His Own Family Stopped Talking To Him After Father’s Death

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz
Tags: hollywoodSpider-Man

RELATED News

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: India’s Bowling Coach Morné Morkel Joins Rohit Shetty’s Show For A High-Intensity Challenge – Watch New Promo

Lock Upp Season 2: Akanksha Chamola’s ‘Third Secret’ Could Lead To ‘Public Lynching’; Pleads With Co-Contestant Not To Reveal It

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode: Samay Raina Roasts Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, Raghav Juyal’s Comeback Steals The Show

Did Ram Kapoor Help His Father Die? Actor Reveals Why His Own Family Stopped Talking To Him After Father’s Death

Batwara 1947 Trailer Out: Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi Bring The Pain Of Partition To Life In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Epic – Watch

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Air India Crash Probe Report Getting Delayed? Here’s What AAIB Tells Supreme Court

Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return In IPL 2027: Report

IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report

‘Zero Sugar’ Claims Under Fire: Sugar Industry Body Takes Centre And FSSAI To Delhi High Court

Buy Now, Pay Later: How Small EMIs Are Changing the Way Young Indians Spend

IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race

Japan Earthquake: Over 50 Injured, Residents Trapped Inside Kumamoto Shopping Mall; PM Sanae Takaichi Orders Urgent Rescue Efforts

‘Justice’ Written on His Head, Stick in Hand: Pappu Yadav’s Dramatic Parliament Protest Grabs Attention – Video

Tata Sons Declares Rs 1.10 Lakh Dividend Per Share: Can Retail Investors Claim This Massive Payout

Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz
Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz
Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz
Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz

QUICK LINKS