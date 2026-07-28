Is Sadie Sink Playing The Villain In Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Steve Lacy’s Comment Sparks Buzz

Ever since Marvel fans got to know about Sadie Sink’s casting in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, they have been wondering about her role, but Marvel has been able to keep it under the wraps until now.

But all of that security and secrecy were rendered useless when on the red carpet at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on July 27, 2026. Musician Steve Lacy, whose track oh yeah? appears on the official soundtrack, gave away the secret in front of the media. When asked about who his favourite character was from the movie, he gave out a secret which was unknown till date.

What Did Steve Lacy Say On The Red Carpet?

During a live red-carpet interaction, an interviewer asked Lacy without asking for spoilers which character stood out to him.

Lacy didn’t pause. He dropped a major plot directly into the microphone.

“You know what? Jean. I like Jean. She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness.”

— Steve Lacy via red carpet interview

As soon as the shocked interviewer asked Lacy whether he just spoiled everything, Lacy easily deflected the question, saying, “I like her. I like her character. I don’t know why.”

The video has gone viral across X (formerly Twitter) in a few minutes, with viewers responding to what seems to be a colossal slip of tongue during the entire promotional run of the movie.

Although Lacy did not openly call Jean’s surname “Grey” nor mention her name as Sadie Sink, the connection was made immediately by comic book lovers. The casting of Sink in March 2025 fuelled speculations that she had been cast as Jean Grey, the mutant possessing telekinetic powers and who has been associated with the X-Men.

Lacy’s characterization of Jean being “driven mad for a reason” fits right into typical story lines in Marvel comics in which Jean Grey has taken over with her powers, becoming an antagonist but not a villain.

How Are Fans And Marvel Reacting To The Leaked Spoiler?

Neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures issued an immediate statement following the red-carpet incident. However, social media users quickly turned the interview into a meme fest, joking about Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s legendary stance on plot leaks.

Fans pointed out the irony of Marvel keeping Sink’s character guarded through months of tight security, only for a soundtrack contributor to spill the central plot twist days before the worldwide theatrical release.

Despite the unscripted reveal, early premiere reactions for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been overwhelmingly positive, with critics dubbing the Tom Holland starrer a “mini-Avengers film” packed with high emotional stakes.

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