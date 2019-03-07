Two big names of Bollywood Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra were tangled with rumours of a fight. After the lady exited Salman Khan's big project, Bharat, they have been in a sour relationship. The cold war was hinted to have ended when Salman Khan said that he was the first person to grace her wedding reception. But yet again, their bond is suffering ups and downs. Here's what we know!

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra is set to be back with a bang. The actor is gearing up for her next project with Farhan Akhtar and the shooting is almost done. Before all that, Priyanka Chopra sparkled a cold war between her and Salman Khan when she exited Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat at the very last hour. Since then, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship has been sour.

As per a new report of leading daily, Salman Khan has apparently expressed opposition about casting the desi girl in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. Speaking of good news, Salman Khan has reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 20 long years for another romantic storyline. Both of them collaborated last for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which was undoubtedly one of the biggest hits of Bollywood. The movie is soon going to get on floors when Salman Khan will get free from shooting the third part of Arbaaz Khan’s Dabangg franchise.

On the sidelines, Priyanka Chopra hinted her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in her next projects on the popular chit chat shows Koffee With Karan. Well, she did not mention Salman’s involvement but we are guessing it was about the same project. Salman Khan had earlier cleared the air about the rumours of their fight when he said that he was the first one to arrive at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding reception.

