Is Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Really Facing CBFC Trouble? Makers Finally Respond

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: Internet was filled with rumours that Bollywood Bhaijaan Salman Khan’s much-awaited war thriller movie, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, has encountered an important snag from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The rumors pointed towards the fact that the censor board has delayed the movie’s release for some time as it contains sensitive geopolitical content, which may need some reshooting in terms of creativity.

However, production company of the film has come forward to shed light on the issue. Salman Khan Films (SKF) denied all such rumors about CBFC delay as the project has not even been certified yet.

What Is The Official Statement From Salman Khan Films?

Taking to their official social media handles, Salman Khan Films issued a statement to shut down the ongoing media speculation and rumours. The production house labelled all reports of censor trouble as entirely false and factually incorrect.







“Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless.” — Salman Khan Films Official Statement

The banner further appealed to media organizations and digital creators to stop circulating unverified information, stating that any legitimate updates regarding the film’s status would only be shared through authorized SKF channels.

Why Is Maatrubhumi Facing Constant Rumors?

The main reason behind all the hype can be attributed to the controversial theme of the movie and its changing date of release. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and Maatrubhumi has been very much inspired by the incident of Galwan valley fight that took place in 2020 between Indian Army and Chinese troops. In this movie, Salman Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu.

The movie has already undergone significant creative evolutions behind the scenes, fuelling the rumour mill:

Original Title: Initially, the movie had been titled Battle of Galwan when it was conceptualized and filmed.

Rebranding: Later, the movie got rebranded as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, allegedly changing the storyline to make it more focused on anti-war themes, with a stronger emphasis on emotions rather than just being an event-based political film.

Rumours about Re-Shooting: Industry trade sources had earlier speculated about certain changes being made to the script for toning down any direct mention of China in order to clear regulatory bodies, despite the makers having been progressing steadily.

When Is The New Release Date For Maatrubhumi?

The war action movie, with Chitrangada Singh playing a crucial part, was initially scheduled for a theatrical release before Eid on April 17. However, failing to meet the original release schedule due to late post-production and changes in the storyline, it is widely expected that the film would be released around the Independence Day weekend in August.

Nevertheless, since the film is yet to be prepared internally and has not been yet submitted for censorship, it is not clear whether there will be any firm release date or not. It can only be known through an official announcement by SKF when the army avatar of Salman Khan would come alive on the silver screen.

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