Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuels dating rumors with Raj Nidimoru after sharing viral photos. Fans speculate romance as she holds his hand at a pickleball event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!


Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again made headlines, this time for her rumored relationship with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the dating speculations, their recent pictures together have fueled discussions among fans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

On February 1, Samantha shared several pictures from the World Pickleball League match on Instagram. As the owner of the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs, she actively participated in the tournament. Among the photos she posted, one particular image caught fans’ attention—Samantha was seen holding Raj Nidimoru’s hand in a group picture. Another photo showed Raj watching her while she cheered for her team. Fans quickly took to social media, speculating if this was her way of confirming the relationship.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The pictures quickly went viral on Reddit, where users of the BollyBlindsNGossip page commented, “I guess Sam is kinda making it official. Good for her, as long as everyone is happy!” Despite growing curiosity, both Samantha and Raj have remained silent on the matter.

Who Is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is one-half of the celebrated filmmaker duo Raj & DK, known for hit projects such as The Family Man, Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Guns & Gulaabs. Samantha previously worked with Raj and DK in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and she is set to collaborate with them again for Rakht Brahmand.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Samantha expressed her admiration for the directors. She said, “With The Family Man, I was able to portray something I’ve never done before. Again, with Citadel: Honey Bunny, it was another fresh challenge. And now with Rakht Brahmand, things are even tougher. Raj and DK have spoiled me, pushing me to take on bigger challenges.”

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021.

ALSO READ: Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Filed under

Raj Nidimoru Samantha dating rumors Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025

‘If You Earned ₹12 Lakh During Nehruji’s Time…’, PM Modi Praises Budget 2025

‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of Delhi Elections

‘We’re Invisible’, Sex Workers On GB Road Still Struggle With Poor Living Conditions Ahead Of...

Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

Big Tax relief! New Tax Structure To Benefit 5.65 Cr Taxpayers, Saving ₹1 L Cr In Taxes: SBI Report

Big Tax relief! New Tax Structure To Benefit 5.65 Cr Taxpayers, Saving ₹1 L Cr...

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

Parliament To Host Special Screening of Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama On Feb 15

Entertainment

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ex-Porn Film Actress Emily Willis Left Paralyzed After Alleged Rehab Negligence

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

Ashneer Grover Fires Back At Salman Khan, ‘Naam Nahi Jaanta Toh Bulaaya Kyun?‘

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes Viral

‘Seriel Kisser, Tharki No. 1…’: Netzens Troll Udit Narayan After Kissing Female Fans Video Goes

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Udit Narayan Kissing Female Fans Sparks Row, Justifies Saying, ‘Not A Big Issue’

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox