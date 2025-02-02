Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Director Raj Nidimoru? This Viral Pic Spark Buzz!

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again made headlines, this time for her rumored relationship with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. While neither Samantha nor Raj has confirmed the dating speculations, their recent pictures together have fueled discussions among fans.

On February 1, Samantha shared several pictures from the World Pickleball League match on Instagram. As the owner of the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs, she actively participated in the tournament. Among the photos she posted, one particular image caught fans’ attention—Samantha was seen holding Raj Nidimoru’s hand in a group picture. Another photo showed Raj watching her while she cheered for her team. Fans quickly took to social media, speculating if this was her way of confirming the relationship.

The pictures quickly went viral on Reddit, where users of the BollyBlindsNGossip page commented, “I guess Sam is kinda making it official. Good for her, as long as everyone is happy!” Despite growing curiosity, both Samantha and Raj have remained silent on the matter.

Who Is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is one-half of the celebrated filmmaker duo Raj & DK, known for hit projects such as The Family Man, Farzi, Citadel: Honey Bunny, and Guns & Gulaabs. Samantha previously worked with Raj and DK in The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, and she is set to collaborate with them again for Rakht Brahmand.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Samantha expressed her admiration for the directors. She said, “With The Family Man, I was able to portray something I’ve never done before. Again, with Citadel: Honey Bunny, it was another fresh challenge. And now with Rakht Brahmand, things are even tougher. Raj and DK have spoiled me, pushing me to take on bigger challenges.”

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple tied the knot in 2017 but announced their separation in 2021.

