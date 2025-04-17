During the AMA, Ranveer was asked about his relationship with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who played a central role in the creation of India’s Got Latent.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent (IGL), popular podcaster and digital creator Ranveer Allahbadia—widely recognized as BeerBiceps—shared his thoughts during a candid ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) session on Instagram.

The influencer answered several emotionally charged questions about the IGL incident and reflected on how it has impacted him.

Ranveer Allahbadia Supports Samay Raina’s Return to the Spotlight

During the AMA, Ranveer was asked about his relationship with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, who played a central role in the creation of India’s Got Latent. Ranveer responded with positivity, saying, “Samay will return. All of us have become even closer after what happened.”

He went on to praise Samay as “already a media legend” and reaffirmed his support for fellow influencers Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid. Ranveer stated, “Stand by each other in both good and bad times. God is watching over us all. Love you, Ashish and The Rebel Kid. Picture abhi baaki hai.”

An Emotional Reveal: Ranveer Opens Up About His Struggles

The AMA revealed a more vulnerable side of Ranveer, as he spoke honestly about the personal cost of the controversy. “Lost: Health, money, opportunities, reputation, mental peace, my parents’ happiness, and much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual awakening, resilience,” he shared, highlighting the emotional and psychological toll of the ordeal.

When a fan assumed he had already moved past the situation, Ranveer clarified, “Who said I’ve overcome it? There’s still so much happening behind the scenes. But I trust God—He’s with me.”

Ranveer also revealed that his greatest fear throughout the ordeal wasn’t public backlash or career damage—it was the possibility of disappointing the families of his team members. “That was the hardest part,” he confessed.

Despite the setbacks, the content creator remains optimistic, promising to heal with time and let his future work reflect his growth.