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Home > Entertainment News > Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’

Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’

Comedian Samay Raina has finally addressed the dating rumours linking him to Sharon Verma. During an Instagram Q&A, the comedian made his stance clear while also sharing an update on India’s Got Latent 2 and praising Varun Dhawan.

Samay Raina and Sharon Verma
Samay Raina and Sharon Verma

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 08:48 IST

Comedian Samay Raina has put an end to the latest round of speculation surrounding his personal life. The India’s Got Latent 2 host recently addressed rumours that he is dating fellow comedian Sharon Verma, after their playful exchanges on the comedy show prompted viewers to read more into their equation.

During an Instagram question-and-answer session, a fan asked Raina directly, “Are you dating Sharon?” His response was brief but clear: “No brother, just internet doing its thing.”

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The clarification comes days after social media users began closely analysing Raina and Verma’s interactions on India’s Got Latent 2.

Why did Samay Raina and Sharon Verma spark dating rumours?

Raina and Verma have shared a playful equation on the show, with their teasing and banter prompting some viewers to speculate about a possible relationship. Their interactions became a talking point online, although there has never been any confirmation from either comedian that they are romantically involved.

The latest speculation also arrived amid a wider wave of interest in Raina’s personal life, particularly his reported equation with actor Medha Shankr.

What did Samay say about Medha Shankr?

Raina has also been linked to Shankr after the two were spotted together at public appearances and an airport. However, those dating rumours remain unconfirmed.

Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’

During a recent episode of India’s Got Latent 2, Raina referred to Shankr as his “sabse achhi dost”, or best friend, when asked to pick someone close to him from the panel. The moment further fuelled online discussion, but does not establish a romantic relationship.

What is next for India’s Got Latent 2?

Raina also used his Instagram Q&A to share an update about the comedy series. He revealed that a Deepak Kalal featuring Ravi Gupta bonus episode will be released for members this weekend.

Meanwhile, India’s Got Latent 2 continues to attract attention with its mix of celebrity guests and unpredictable humour. A special episode featuring Varun Dhawan is also set to stream on Netflix, with the actor joining Raina for an episode packed with jokes and banter. Netflix confirmed that the special will be available from September 4.

Samay Raina calls Varun Dhawan ‘the sweetest guy’

Raina also had warm words for Dhawan when a fan asked whether the actor was genuinely a good person.

Calling him “the sweetest guy and my dear neighbour,” Raina praised Dhawan for taking several jokes during his appearance on the show without asking for them to be removed. He also described the actor as extremely down-to-earth.

For now, Raina’s message on Sharon is perhaps the simplest takeaway: the internet may continue to speculate, but there is no confirmed romance between the two comedians.

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Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’
Tags: Indias Got Latent 2samay raina

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Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’

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Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’
Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’
Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’
Is Samay Raina Dating Sharon Verma? Comedian Breaks Silence On Rumours: ‘Doing Its Thing…’

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