Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Prabhas’ Spirit is one of the most highly anticipated films in his career, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film has yet to commence shooting due to the actor’s packed schedule.

However, even before production has begun, Spirit is making headlines over alleged script leaks and delays.

Alleged Script Leak Sparks Buzz

Rumors of a leaked storyline for Spirit have been circulating online, leading to widespread discussions among fans. The plot summary, originally in Telugu and later translated into English, suggests that Prabhas will play a dedicated yet ruthless cop from a middle-class background.

According to the leaked synopsis, “Prabhas portrays a sincere and fearless police officer who upholds his duty with unwavering dedication. Despite his stern professional persona, he has a softer side—his wife and their four-year-old child mean the world to him. However, one mission turns his life upside down.”

Following the alleged leak, netizens reacted strongly, with some drawing comparisons to Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, while others dismissed the claims, arguing that Sandeep Reddy Vanga would not create such a predictable storyline.

Production Delays & Prabhas’ Packed Schedule

Currently, Prabhas is juggling multiple film commitments, causing delays in Spirit’s production. Initially set to begin filming in January 2025, the shoot has now been postponed to June 2025 due to his recent injury on the sets of Fauji and subsequent treatment in Europe.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is nearing completion, and Vanga is waiting for Prabhas to finish his ongoing projects before starting Spirit.

Given that the film requires the actor to sport a distinctive look, he must first wrap up The Raja Saab and Fauji. Additionally, projects like Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and Salaar 2 are also awaiting his availability.

Uncertain Release Date for Spirit

With continuous delays and multiple projects in the pipeline, Spirit’s release in 2025 seems highly unlikely. Fans will have to wait for an official update from the makers regarding the film’s progress.

