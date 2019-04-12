Sanjay Dutt who will be seen as Balraj Choudhary in multi starrer film Kalank. The movie also stars some of the biggest names of the Bollywood industry such as Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The movie also features Kunal Khemu and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

One of the much-awaited movies of the year Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles is all set to release this month on April 17, 2019. As per reports, there are many speculations that Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of an antagonist as Balraj Choudhary with his intense and gritty character.

Sanjay Dutt who is known for his amazing anti-hero roles be it varied films like Agneepath, Vastav, Khalnayak among various other films, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of a very powerful man in the upcoming Karan Johar directorial Kalank. When Karan Johar introduced Balraj Choudhary to everyone he had introduced him as a man of few words, whose character and intense role will love an impact on the audience.

Take a look at the trailer and posters from Kalank here:

In the trailer we saw Sanjay Dutt t Varun Dhawan’s character Zafar to stay away from Alia Bhatt- Roop and Aditya Roy Kapoor- Dev Chaudhry, implying that he is against them. Later, in the trailer, Sanjay Dutt is also seen hitting Varun Dhawan’s Zafar, suggesting he is the villain!

Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Choudhary will leave you completely amazed with his confident and suave personality. With every performance, the actor has always raised the bar, his classic poster in Kalank received more thumbs up than any other character from the film. A grim look on his face holding a cigar shows the style and class that his character holds in the film.

Apart from Kalank, the actor will be seen in a negative role in his upcoming films Panipat as well as Shamshera, creating immense excitement amongst his fans. Some of the songs from the movie Kalank are- First class, Kalank Title track and Ghar More Pardesiya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More