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Home > Entertainment News > Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method

Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method

Following its sudden removal from ZEE5 India just 48 hours after release, Diljit Dosanjh's controversial human rights drama Satluj (formerly Punjab '95) has been geoblocked for domestic viewers. However, the uncut Honey Trehan-directed biopic remains active internationally. This guide provides a verified, legal workaround to bypass regional restrictions and stream the movie securely via ZEE5 Global using a premium VPN.

Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-06 14:46 IST

Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global: The abrupt cancellation of Diljit Dosanjh’s investigative show “Satluj” by ZEE5 India only 48 hours after its subtle premiere on July 3, 2026, has sparked off a colossal discussion about freedom of speech in the entertainment industry. Although the streaming platform gave a reason for “current developments” for geoblocking the show, the show is fully intact and stream-able on ZEE5 Global for international viewers.

After the cancellation, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh conducted an emotional, impromptu Instagram Live session with his followers.

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Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5 India?

Produced under the direction of Honey Trehan, Satluj is a true story of the investigations that took place against activist Jaswant Singh Khalra into the cases of disappearance and illegal cremation in Punjab from 1984 to 1994. The film fought for three long years with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which asked for an extraordinary number of cuts—127 of them.

In order to avoid any Indian censorship, the filmmakers skipped the theatrical release process altogether and premiered the uncensored version online on the OTT platform. But due to the immediate sensitivity that came up after its release, ZEE5 India withdrew the film on July 5, 2026.

How are people still watching Satluj using ZEE5 Global?

Because ZEE5 operates as a unified platform with different regional libraries, the film is still fully active for subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, UAE, and over 190 other countries. Indian residents are accessing this international server using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

1.Set up a premium VPN: People are using various VPN tools such as  ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark that are bypassing the dedicated Indian servers and this the geoblock as well.

2.Connect to an international region: Then they are connecting to the USA, UK or Canada servers as Satluj is actively featured on ZEE 5 global servers.

3.Log in to ZEE5 Global: While this requires a different active premium connection of ZEE5 global, but people are eagerly subscribing to these and accessing the restricted movie through website or the app.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say about the leaks?

Knowing that the movie would be subject to an immediate legal action or even taken down from the Indian servers, Diljit Dosanjh pre-emptively reached out to his fans in a live social media interaction prior to the take-down.

“Since there were fears that it could be taken down. I am sure you must have downloaded it by now. So there is no fear now. Hun tension nai, sab ne kar layi download (There is no fear now, everyone has downloaded it).”

— Diljit Dosanjh

As expected, unauthorized versions of the film have made their way into illegal torrent and Telegram websites due to its takedown; however, streaming on ZEE5 Global is the only way to support the makers and stay away from any malware attack.

ALSO READ: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide

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Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method
Tags: diljit dosanjhhome-hero-pos-4SatlujZEE5 Global

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Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method
Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method
Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method
Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method

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