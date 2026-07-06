Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global? Here Is How People Are Streaming Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Using This Method

Is Satluj Available On ZEE5 Global: The abrupt cancellation of Diljit Dosanjh’s investigative show “Satluj” by ZEE5 India only 48 hours after its subtle premiere on July 3, 2026, has sparked off a colossal discussion about freedom of speech in the entertainment industry. Although the streaming platform gave a reason for “current developments” for geoblocking the show, the show is fully intact and stream-able on ZEE5 Global for international viewers.

After the cancellation, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh conducted an emotional, impromptu Instagram Live session with his followers.

Why was Satluj removed from ZEE5 India?

Produced under the direction of Honey Trehan, Satluj is a true story of the investigations that took place against activist Jaswant Singh Khalra into the cases of disappearance and illegal cremation in Punjab from 1984 to 1994. The film fought for three long years with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which asked for an extraordinary number of cuts—127 of them.

In order to avoid any Indian censorship, the filmmakers skipped the theatrical release process altogether and premiered the uncensored version online on the OTT platform. But due to the immediate sensitivity that came up after its release, ZEE5 India withdrew the film on July 5, 2026.

How are people still watching Satluj using ZEE5 Global?

Because ZEE5 operates as a unified platform with different regional libraries, the film is still fully active for subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, UAE, and over 190 other countries. Indian residents are accessing this international server using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

1.Set up a premium VPN: People are using various VPN tools such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN, or Surfshark that are bypassing the dedicated Indian servers and this the geoblock as well.

2.Connect to an international region: Then they are connecting to the USA, UK or Canada servers as Satluj is actively featured on ZEE 5 global servers.

3.Log in to ZEE5 Global: While this requires a different active premium connection of ZEE5 global, but people are eagerly subscribing to these and accessing the restricted movie through website or the app.



What did Diljit Dosanjh say about the leaks?

Knowing that the movie would be subject to an immediate legal action or even taken down from the Indian servers, Diljit Dosanjh pre-emptively reached out to his fans in a live social media interaction prior to the take-down.

“Since there were fears that it could be taken down. I am sure you must have downloaded it by now. So there is no fear now. Hun tension nai, sab ne kar layi download (There is no fear now, everyone has downloaded it).” — Diljit Dosanjh

As expected, unauthorized versions of the film have made their way into illegal torrent and Telegram websites due to its takedown; however, streaming on ZEE5 Global is the only way to support the makers and stay away from any malware attack.

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