Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is ‘Sex Life’ A Factor In The Divorce of AR Rahman And Saira Banu? Her Lawyer Reveals, WATCH

As questions arose about the reasons behind their split, a viral video featuring Vandana Shah, Saira’s lawyer, sparked discussions on the complexities of marriages in Bollywood.

Is ‘Sex Life’ A Factor In The Divorce of AR Rahman And Saira Banu? Her Lawyer Reveals, WATCH

In a surprising revelation, Oscar Winner – AR Rahman, announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after 30 years of marriage, leaving fans and the public in shock. As questions arose about the reasons behind their split, a viral video featuring Vandana Shah, Saira’s lawyer, sparked discussions on the complexities of marriages in Bollywood.

Saira’s lawyer Reveals Marriage Problems

While Vandana did not comment on Rahman and Banu’s specific situation, she shared her insights into why marriages in Bollywood often face difficulties.

In an interview on The Chill Hour podcast, Vandana spoke about common factors affecting relationships in the industry, saying, “Bollywood lives are very different. I don’t think infidelity is the main cause of many marriage breakdowns. Boredom, for instance, is a key factor. Couples often move on from one relationship to another out of monotony, which is peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families.”

Watch Video:

Vandana Shah, one of India’s top divorce lawyer talks about celebrity marriages. Any guesses about the South Indian film star she is referring to?
byu/Moviebuff1233 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Facts Of Sexual Life

She went on to explain that in Bollywood, the expectations from a sex life tend to be higher than in typical marriages. “They live very different sexual lives, which are not out in the open. Expectations can be much greater than those of an average person’s marriage,” she added.

Vandana also highlighted that the influence of external parties often plays a significant role in marital issues. “One of the major reasons for marital breakdowns is not feeling prioritized or the constant interference from others, such as mothers, brothers, or fathers-in-law,” she noted, suggesting that the influence of family members can strain relationships in these high-profile families.

While she did not offer specific details regarding Rahman and Banu’s separation, Vandana emphasized that the divorce between the couple was “amicable.” She clarified that the decision to part ways was mutual and made with dignity, stating, “Every long marriage goes through ups and downs, and I am happy to see that if this marriage has come to an end, it has done so in a respectful manner. Both Rahman and Saira will continue to support each other and wish each other well.”

Vandana also added that there had been no discussions about the financial aspects of their separation. She reiterated that the marriage was genuine, dismissing any speculation that it was a “sham marriage.”

The couple, who have three children—Khatija, Rahima, and Ameen Rahman—have requested privacy as they navigate this challenging period. AR Rahman and Saira Banu issued a joint statement confirming their separation, urging respect for their family’s need for space during this difficult time.

Despite their personal split, Rahman and Banu’s relationship appears to remain cordial and supportive, with both parties showing respect for each other as they move forward separately.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Makes Debut On Linkdin, Profile Introduced As Actor, Assistant Director, Investor

Filed under

AR Rahman AR Rahman Divorce With Saira Reason For Divorce Sex Life In Bollywood
Advertisement

Also Read

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

Melbourne: Holly Bowles Dies After Suspected Methanol Poisoning; Second Teen Death In Laos

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

‘Rahul Ji Is Absolutely Correct, Adani Must Be Arrested’: Lalu Yadav

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

Chinese Man Commutes Weekly Between China And Australia Just To Be With His Girlfriend

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia; Wasim Akram Declares Him ‘World’s Best Bowler’

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah’s Fiery Spell Dismantles Australia; Wasim Akram Declares Him ‘World’s Best...

TheLiverDoc, Who Slammed Samantha, Now Takes A Dig At Navjot Singh Sidhu: Stop Behaving Like A Health Illiterate

TheLiverDoc, Who Slammed Samantha, Now Takes A Dig At Navjot Singh Sidhu: Stop Behaving Like...

Entertainment

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything Answered

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

Leonardo DiCaprio Had THIS To Say When He Reunited With Titanic Co-Star Kate Winslet

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty Adventures

From Using Bee Venom To Vampire Facial, Here’s A List Of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wildest Beauty

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour in Mumbai: From Pre-Booking To Ticket Prices, Here’s Everything You Need

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of Cuban President

Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox