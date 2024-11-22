As questions arose about the reasons behind their split, a viral video featuring Vandana Shah, Saira’s lawyer, sparked discussions on the complexities of marriages in Bollywood.

In a surprising revelation, Oscar Winner – AR Rahman, announced his separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after 30 years of marriage, leaving fans and the public in shock. As questions arose about the reasons behind their split, a viral video featuring Vandana Shah, Saira’s lawyer, sparked discussions on the complexities of marriages in Bollywood.

Saira’s lawyer Reveals Marriage Problems

While Vandana did not comment on Rahman and Banu’s specific situation, she shared her insights into why marriages in Bollywood often face difficulties.

In an interview on The Chill Hour podcast, Vandana spoke about common factors affecting relationships in the industry, saying, “Bollywood lives are very different. I don’t think infidelity is the main cause of many marriage breakdowns. Boredom, for instance, is a key factor. Couples often move on from one relationship to another out of monotony, which is peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families.”

Watch Video:

Facts Of Sexual Life

She went on to explain that in Bollywood, the expectations from a sex life tend to be higher than in typical marriages. “They live very different sexual lives, which are not out in the open. Expectations can be much greater than those of an average person’s marriage,” she added.

Vandana also highlighted that the influence of external parties often plays a significant role in marital issues. “One of the major reasons for marital breakdowns is not feeling prioritized or the constant interference from others, such as mothers, brothers, or fathers-in-law,” she noted, suggesting that the influence of family members can strain relationships in these high-profile families.

While she did not offer specific details regarding Rahman and Banu’s separation, Vandana emphasized that the divorce between the couple was “amicable.” She clarified that the decision to part ways was mutual and made with dignity, stating, “Every long marriage goes through ups and downs, and I am happy to see that if this marriage has come to an end, it has done so in a respectful manner. Both Rahman and Saira will continue to support each other and wish each other well.”

Vandana also added that there had been no discussions about the financial aspects of their separation. She reiterated that the marriage was genuine, dismissing any speculation that it was a “sham marriage.”

The couple, who have three children—Khatija, Rahima, and Ameen Rahman—have requested privacy as they navigate this challenging period. AR Rahman and Saira Banu issued a joint statement confirming their separation, urging respect for their family’s need for space during this difficult time.

Despite their personal split, Rahman and Banu’s relationship appears to remain cordial and supportive, with both parties showing respect for each other as they move forward separately.

