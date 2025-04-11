Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025? Fans Think It Is Ranveer Singh

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025? Fans Think It Is Ranveer Singh

Reports indicate that the superstar could be collaborating with iconic Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the prestigious global fashion event.

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025? Fans Think It Is Ranveer Singh

Shah Rukh Khan


The fashion world is abuzz with speculation that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan may be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 for the very first time.

Reports indicate that the superstar could be collaborating with iconic Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the prestigious global fashion event.

Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation

The rumors gained momentum after the popular Instagram account Diet Sabya shared a mysterious post hinting at an upcoming collaboration between two major Indian personalities.

Although the post didn’t mention names, it described them as “two titans” – a legendary Bollywood actor and a top designer – coming together for their Met Gala debut.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The caption read, “#MetGala is gonna be exciting. Discuss babyyyyy,” with the post text adding, “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar – and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut… This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Fans Weigh In: SRK, Ranveer, or Big B?

Soon after the post went viral, fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to voice their guesses. The majority of fans believe the mystery actor is Shah Rukh Khan, while others speculate it could be Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Hrithik Roshan.

Actor Kubbra Sait added to the excitement by commenting on the post, expressing her hopes for Ranveer Singh, calling him “magic.”

Adding to the excitement, there are separate reports that Kiara Advani, who is currently expecting her first child, might also walk the Met Gala red carpet this year, further boosting Indian representation at the high-fashion event.

Met Gala 2025 Theme: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with the official dress code being “The Garden of Time.” The 2025 Met Gala will be co-chaired by international icons including:

Pharrell Williams (Musician & Designer)

Colman Domingo (Actor)

Lewis Hamilton (F1 Champion)

A$AP Rocky (Rapper)

Anna Wintour (Vogue Editor-in-Chief)

Additionally, basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.

All Eyes on the Met Gala Red Carpet

If Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi do attend together, it will mark a historic fashion moment for India, as SRK could become the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting confirmation as excitement builds around Bollywood’s presence at one of fashion’s most glamorous events.

ALSO READ: How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging For Her Comeback To Krrish 4 With Hrithik Roshan?

Filed under

latest bollywood news met gala 2025 Shah Rukh Khan Met Gala

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli wa

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal
Shah Rukh Khan

Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met...
newsx

Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Removed From DMK Party Post After Vulgar Comments Trigger Outrage
newsx

Singapore Changi Named World’s Best Airport 2025 As Asia Sweeps Top 3 Spots
Kerala Chief Minister Pin

Who Is Veena Vijayan? Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Is Under ED, SFIO Scanner
newsx

‘I’ve Bled For 1000 Days,’ Woman Discovers Rare Uterus Condition After Years Of Misdiagnosis
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Removed From DMK Party Post After Vulgar Comments Trigger Outrage

Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy Removed From DMK Party Post After Vulgar Comments Trigger Outrage

Singapore Changi Named World’s Best Airport 2025 As Asia Sweeps Top 3 Spots

Singapore Changi Named World’s Best Airport 2025 As Asia Sweeps Top 3 Spots

Who Is Veena Vijayan? Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Is Under ED, SFIO Scanner

Who Is Veena Vijayan? Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Daughter Is Under ED, SFIO Scanner

‘I’ve Bled For 1000 Days,’ Woman Discovers Rare Uterus Condition After Years Of Misdiagnosis

‘I’ve Bled For 1000 Days,’ Woman Discovers Rare Uterus Condition After Years Of Misdiagnosis

Entertainment

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

‘At Last’: SS Rajamouli Elated As RRR Featured In Oscars’ 100th Edition Stunt Category Reveal

How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging For Her Comeback To Krrish 4 With Hrithik Roshan?

How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging For Her Comeback To Krrish 4 With Hrithik Roshan?

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Bollywood’s New Re-Release Culture

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Grey’s Anatomy Star Eric Dane Diagnosed With ALS, Vows To Keep Acting

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French Riviera

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter’s ‘Homebound’ Heads To Cannes 2025, Neeraj Ghaywan Returns To The French

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide