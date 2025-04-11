Is Shah Rukh Khan All Set To Make His Big Debut With Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025? Fans Think It Is Ranveer Singh

Reports indicate that the superstar could be collaborating with iconic Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the prestigious global fashion event.

The fashion world is abuzz with speculation that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan may be walking the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 for the very first time.

Reports indicate that the superstar could be collaborating with iconic Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the prestigious global fashion event.

Cryptic Instagram Post Sparks Speculation

The rumors gained momentum after the popular Instagram account Diet Sabya shared a mysterious post hinting at an upcoming collaboration between two major Indian personalities.

Although the post didn’t mention names, it described them as “two titans” – a legendary Bollywood actor and a top designer – coming together for their Met Gala debut.

The caption read, “#MetGala is gonna be exciting. Discuss babyyyyy,” with the post text adding, “STOP THE PRESSES!!! The impossible just happened! Two titans of their craft – the greatest Bollywood superstar – and the biggest designer of our generation – are joining forces for their MET Gala 2025 debut… This Bollywood icon is about to become the first Indian man to strut his ‘dandy’ on the Met carpet.”

Fans Weigh In: SRK, Ranveer, or Big B?

Soon after the post went viral, fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit to voice their guesses. The majority of fans believe the mystery actor is Shah Rukh Khan, while others speculate it could be Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, or Hrithik Roshan.

Actor Kubbra Sait added to the excitement by commenting on the post, expressing her hopes for Ranveer Singh, calling him “magic.”

Adding to the excitement, there are separate reports that Kiara Advani, who is currently expecting her first child, might also walk the Met Gala red carpet this year, further boosting Indian representation at the high-fashion event.

Met Gala 2025 Theme: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with the official dress code being “The Garden of Time.” The 2025 Met Gala will be co-chaired by international icons including:

Pharrell Williams (Musician & Designer)

Colman Domingo (Actor)

Lewis Hamilton (F1 Champion)

A$AP Rocky (Rapper)

Anna Wintour (Vogue Editor-in-Chief)

Additionally, basketball legend LeBron James will serve as an honorary co-chair.

All Eyes on the Met Gala Red Carpet

If Shah Rukh Khan and Sabyasachi do attend together, it will mark a historic fashion moment for India, as SRK could become the first Indian male actor to walk the Met Gala red carpet.

Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting confirmation as excitement builds around Bollywood’s presence at one of fashion’s most glamorous events.

