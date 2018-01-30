A new development which may not be a welcome move for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports, the Income Tax department has provisionally attached Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse at Alibaug in Maharashtra. A lush property, the farmhouse has facilities like swimming pool, a private beach, and a helipad. The property is spread over an area of 19,960 sq meters and has a current circle rate of Rs 146.7 million.

Shah Rukh Khan’s farmhouse at Alibaug is a lush property with facilities like swimming pool, a private beach, and a helipad. The issue was highlighted back in November 2017 when the information came to the public domain that Shah Rukh Khan’s farmhouse could be one of those 87 properties against whom action could be taken for alleged Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) violations. According to an Income Tax officer, under Section 24 of the Act if the investigating officer believed that the person is benamidar, he can issue the attachment notice to that person or beneficial owner (if identity is known).

Meanwhile, bringing the matter to the notice of celebrity, even after several reminders, an e-mail which was sent to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders remained unanswered.

According to a leading daily, an I-T investigation report said, “The said transaction falls under the definition of “benami transaction as per the Section 2 (9) of the PBPT Act, where Deja Vu Farms has acted as benamidar for the ultimate benefits of SRK. Thus, the actor is a beneficiary for the said under the prescribed law.”