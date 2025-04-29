Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Rumors swirl about Shah Rukh Khan joining the Marvel Universe. Is Bollywood’s King Khan stepping into superhero shoes? Here's what we know so far about the Marvel connection.

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz


Bollywood’s global icon Shah Rukh Khan may soon step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), if recent buzz on social media is to be believed. According to an X (formerly Twitter) account named Marvel Leaks, the superstar is reportedly in early discussions with Marvel Studios for an upcoming Hollywood project.

The post clarified that this potential collaboration does not involve the much-anticipated film Avengers: Doomsday. Despite no official confirmation from Marvel Studios or Shah Rukh Khan himself, the speculation has sent fans into a frenzy, fueling excitement across social platforms.

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Elite List of Indian Actors in Marvel

If finalized, Shah Rukh Khan will join a select group of Indian actors who have already made their presence felt in the MCU, including Farhan Akhtar, Harish Patel, and Mohan Kapur. Their roles in Marvel productions have been widely appreciated, and fans are eager to see what kind of character SRK might portray whether a superhero, a villain, or a powerful supporting figure.

Shah Rukh Khan To Make Hollywood Debut In Marvel Cinematic Universe? Viral Marvel Leak Post Sparks Excitement

Marvel Stars Admire Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh’s popularity among Hollywood stars is well-documented. Recently, Anthony Mackie, who stars in Captain America: Brave New World, described SRK as his favourite Bollywood actor and praised his acting prowess. Mackie even said he’d love to travel with Shah Rukh to a secluded Indian island a reference tied to Marvel’s storyline involving an Eternal emerging from the Indian Ocean.

Benedict Cumberbatch, known as Doctor Strange, has also acknowledged SRK’s global appeal, stating that stars like him could add tremendous value to the Marvel Universe. Notably, Marvel has already made multiple pop culture nods to Shah Rukh Khan. His film Swades’ soundtrack was used in Deadpool 2, and Ms. Marvel’s protagonist Kamala Khan openly named Shah Rukh as her favourite actor.

What’s Next for Shah Rukh Khan?

After the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next Bollywood film titled ‘King’. The movie will feature Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan alongside him. Originally slated to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the project is now being helmed by Siddharth Anand, known for blockbusters like Pathaan, War, and Fighter.

Fans across the globe are watching closely as King Khan edges closer to what could be a landmark international role. Whether or not this Marvel partnership materializes, one thing is clear Shah Rukh Khan’s star power continues to shine far beyond Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam's Garbhanga Forest

