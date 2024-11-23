Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Although Kapoor has not officially signed the project, he has reportedly given his verbal commitment to the romantic comedy, which is expected to go into production by mid-2025.

Maddock Films is set to bring back the magic of its 2012 hit Cocktail with a sequel, tentatively titled Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, who helmed the original, the upcoming film will feature Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

Although Kapoor has not officially signed the project, he has reportedly given his verbal commitment to the romantic comedy, which is expected to go into production by mid-2025.

New Cast, Old Feels

The original Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, is a commercial hit with excellent direction, music, and performance. The sequel will feature an entirely new cast and plot, but its tone and emotional feel will be just as vibrant as its predecessor.

According to sources, producers Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania had been considering a sequel for years and have finally crafted a narrative they believe captures the charm of the first film. “Shahid loved the story and is already on board. Discussions with several leading young actresses are ongoing,” revealed an insider.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is presented as an urban romantic comedy telling a tale of love and friendship. Like the former, this is also centered on their complexity as free-spirited people in relationships. The new storyline of course isn’t connected with the first one, but the movie appeals and speaks for today’s audience.

On Work Front

This would be the second project that Shahid Kapoor works on with Maddock Films, following Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released this year. He will reportedly start shooting for Cocktail 2 after completing Vishal Bhardwaj’s gangster thriller and his Valentine’s Day release, Deva.

