Is Shivangi Joshi Eliminated From Lock Upp 2 Or Is There Another Twist Waiting? Here’s What We Know

Shivangi Joshi Lock Upp 2 Elimination: In one of the biggest twists of Lock Upp Season 2, the contestant everyone was seeing as the winner has suddenly been evicted from the show during the recent episode. Her unexpected departure came after she gave away a secured finale spot to Harshad Chopda. As the social media is buzzing with the news of her unexpected eviction, a chunk of people are also wondering if the actor is actually out of the race or we are to see another twist.

How did Shreya Kalra’s power choice lead to Shivangi Joshi’s elimination?

The recent episode brought a twist in the game when the jailor, Riteish Deshmukh, gave the power to Shreya Kalra to eliminate any one out of the six ‘contestants at risk’. As everybody expected Shreya to eliminate contestants such as Akanksha Chamola or Yogesh Rawat, she took everyone by surprise by eliminating Shivangi Joshi.

Shreya’s reason for doing this was that Shivangi was the biggest threat to her right before the finale week.

Shreya is so smart man , everyone thought she would take the name of either Dogesh or Chomla but she has taken the name of Shivangi . What a masterstroke man 🔥#ShreyaKalra #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/OkVPQfLMfI — 𝑨𝒗𝒚𝒂𝒂𝒏🦭 (@avyyaan) August 2, 2026







What happened between Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi during the finale task?

I never want a victory that comes at the cost of me being called a loser.”

That is dignity. That is self-respect. That is #ShivangiJoshi she explained her journey wo demeaning others😌🫶#WinItShivangi #Lockupp2pic.twitter.com/2avFhrYMfa — joyfulripples🌻💌🍃 (@shivangisworld) August 2, 2026







Before Shreya made her shocking announcement, Shivangi was facing tough competition from Harshad Chopda to earn herself a place in the final show. In a physically challenging contest of endurance, Riteish Deshmukh asked both contestants to come to a mutual understanding about which of them would bag the first slot as finalists. On Harshad’s refusal to give in, Shivangi tearfully backed out to let Harshad take the victory and thus became the show’s first finalist.

This move went against her plans as she found herself in the ‘at risk’ category where Shreya capitalized on the chance to get rid of her.

Is Shivangi Joshi truly evicted or placed in a secret room?

The sudden departure of Shivangi has created an air of disbelief among all social media platforms like X and Instagram. Considering her huge following, her consistent ranking at number one among the popular players and her secret revelation earlier in the season, it is believed that the producers are preparing a surprise for viewers.

Whereas on TV, Shivangi was seen exiting from the main gate, many believe that she might have been placed in a secret room to watch the housemates.

Being an invested viewer of the show, Shivangi Joshi leaving an Ekta Kapoor show before the finale was not in my expectations at all. Shivangi Joshi was almost sure to be in the top two of the show if not the winner, but you have to give credits to Shreya Kalra who used the opportunity and took the biggest threat out. Now if Shivangi is actually out of the game, then it is a different story but if not then makers might twist things a little and make us see Shivangi take her revenge on Shreya. To be fair these are just speculations and in order to get the theories solidified we need to wait for the next episode now.

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