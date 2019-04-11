Bollywood actors seemed to get inclined towards Tollywood now. First, the announcement about Shraddha Kapoor entering Pan-India Film Industry stormed the internet and now, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt has also geared up to enter Tollywood and bagged S S Rajamouli's RRR which is set to release in four languages. Here's everything we know!

Shraddha Kapoor topped headlines as she entered the Pan-India Film Industry by signing Saaho along with Prabhas. Now, going by the footsteps of Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has now ventured in the multi-lingual space.

Tollywood movie Saaho will mark the first trilingual film for Shraddha Kapoor as it is not only releasing but is also shot in Hindi. Baaghi actor Shraddha Kapoor is the first actress of the new generation t to have penetrated into the multiple film audiences of India.

As Shraddha has led the path, now Raazi actor Alia Bhatt has also geared up to enter Tollywood and bagged S S Rajamouli’s RRR which is set to release in four languages. Shraddha Kapoor has gained huge popularity across the nation and is a household name in the heartlands of India, the reflection of which is seen in the box office collections. The lady has performed with excellence in all the genres, be it comedy or romance or action! Drawing the interest of not just the Hindi audience but earning a Pan-India identity, the actress has left a mark on the audience Nationwide.

Amul Mohan who is a popular trade analyst highlighted the mass appeal of Shraddha as well as Alia Bhatt and told media that one of the major reasons that Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are chosen for this is that they are not just Hindi film face, they are PAN India faces. He then added saying that they are huge stars in their own rights, and they have been a part of massive films which have had great Box-office outturn in the last few years and that’s why their personal stock has risen so much. Inclining more importance to Alia, he said more for Alia he feels but Shraddha is not too far behind either, and that’s why them being the parts of not only the biggest Hindi films makes sense but them being a big part of the biggest films made in India period. Concluding his point, he said that be it Shaoo, RRR it makes some more sense to me from a Box-office point of view alone and also from a general point of view of how exciting and acceptable they both are in a massive set up like these.

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented actors of the industry who has impressed fans with a variety of roles. The actor doesn’t run after number but she is one of those actors who is attracted by a good script.

Shradhha Kapoor’s demand in Bollywood is still high and especially when it comes to choosing the cast for some franchise, Shraddha Kapoor is the first choice always as fans can’t relate to the character other than her.

The Baaghi actor is yet again gearing up to hit the silver screens with the best of storylines. Shraddha Kapoor will be treating fans with many movies this year including Chhichhore, Saaho, Street Dancer, and Baaghi 3.

