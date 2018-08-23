It seems that the new lovebirds in the B-town Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are facing a lot of enmity from their exes. Katrina Kaif ( Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend) already showed her aversion for Ranbir-Alia bond and now Alia’s alleged ex-boyfriend sidhharth malhotra allied with her in the same.

It can be clearly noticed by the behaviour of Siddharth Malhotra that he is quite unhappy with the budding relationship of her ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The new couple has been facing a lot of animosity from their exes. As per the reports, this game of ignorance was initiated by Siddharth Kapoor when he chose to ignore Alia Bhatt completely at a recent event. When Alia showed a good gesture to smoothen the strain going on, he paid no heed to it. It seems that Siddharth has decided to shrug off any relationship with Alia Bhatt as he did not turn up to any parties that Alia invited him to and also did not reply to any text or calls by her.

With all his ignorance and miffing, Siddharth has made it clear that he is quite down-hearted because of Alia’s rapid move on with Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that Alia started to get involved with Ranbir Kapoor right after few days of her breakup with Siddharth Malhotra. A few weeks later, the news of their relationship broke like fire. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen going to dinners together and meeting very often. Also, Alia Bhatt was seen mingling with Ranbir Kapoor at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding too.

The Raazi actress tried to make things go well with Siddharth Kapoor but all in vain. On a relatable note, there is a good news for Siddharth Kapoor fans as he has signed many good projects this year. He will be seen in the sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaming up with Akshay Kumar and in the sequel of Dostana opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More