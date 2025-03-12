Home
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
Is Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Planning To Have Kids With Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown has always dreamed of starting a family, and now, with husband Jake Bongiovi by her side, that dream feels closer than ever. On the SmartLess podcast, the actress opened up about her deep-rooted desire for motherhood and the love-filled home she hopes to create.

Millie Bobby Brown shares her dreams of motherhood, her family's influence, and future plans with husband Jake Bongiovi.


Millie Bobby Brown is eagerly looking forward to starting a family with her husband, Jake Bongiovi. The 21-year-old actress appeared on the Monday, March 10 episode of the SmartLess podcast, where she discussed her aspirations for motherhood. Brown, who married 22-year-old Bongiovi in May 2024, acknowledged that she is still young but expressed her enthusiasm about becoming a mother in the future.

A Strong Family Influence

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19,” Brown shared. “And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

Brown spoke about the significant influence her grandmother had on her upbringing, emphasizing the importance of family in her life. “And my nan, my grandmother, was a huge part of my life. So, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me,” she said.

Despite her strong desire to become a mother, Brown is also focused on her career. “Of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it’s so important to start a family for me personally. It’s a huge thing,” she explained.

Millie Bobby Brown Has A Vision for a Big Family

Brown also revealed that Bongiovi had one condition before they could begin expanding their family. “Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing,” she added with a laugh.

Both Brown and Bongiovi come from families with four children, which has influenced their vision for their own future. “And my thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family,” she said. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future.”

She also expressed an open-minded approach to parenthood, emphasizing that she sees adoption as just as meaningful as having biological children. “For me, I don’t see having your own child, you know, as really any different as in adopting.”

Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Create a Home Filled with Love

Brown highlighted the importance of creating a welcoming and loving environment for their future family. “My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by, Jake and I,” she said. “Our energy in the house is—our door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable.”

In a February 2025 interview with Vanity Fair for their March cover story, Brown elaborated on the couple’s aligned views on major life decisions. She shared that she and Bongiovi are “pretty united” when it comes to their future family plans.

“We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we’re looking for, the kind of careers we want,” she told the outlet. “It’s such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him.”

