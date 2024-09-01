Sunday, September 1, 2024

Is ‘Stree 2’ The Reason John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’ Bombed At The Box Office? Trade Analyst Reveals | Exclusive

John Abraham's ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on August 15, has ended up as a major flop despite releasing amid decent fanfare. It clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein

John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’, which hit screens on August 15, has ended up as a major flop despite releasing amid decent fanfare. The film collected Rs 6.5 crore on the first day and received mixed reviews. Thereafter, it witnessed limited growth over the weekend and eventually tanked at the box office.

‘Stree 2’ Not The Only Reason Vedaa Failed, Says Komal Nahta

The film faced stiff competition from ‘Stree 2’. The Shraddha Kapoor-starrer overshadowed the actioner and emerged as the top choice of the audience. This, however, is not the only reason for the lacklustre response to ‘Vedaa’.

MUST READ: ‘Khel Khel Mein’ Box Office Verdict: Was Akshay Kumar’s Film Able To Recover After Disastrous Start? | Exclusive

Vedaa failed to hold its own against ‘Stree 2’ and ended up as a flop. However, according to trade analyst Komal Nahta , the clash with Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy isn’t the real reason John’s film didn’t find many takers. He feels that the content was not up to the mark.

“Vedaa essentially is a case of a mass subject being given class treatment. This is a wrong marriage. As a result, the audience could not invest in it. Moreover, the film lacks novelty. Stree 2 was most definitely a competitor. However, the results would not have been that different had Vedaa released at a different time,” he told NewsX.

‘Vedaa’, shot on a budget of Rs 60 crore, has grossed nearly Rs 23 crore at the global box office.

About ‘Vedaa’

“‘Vedaa’ features Sharvari in the titular role and centres on the events that take place when she teams up with Abhimanyu ( John Abraham) to fight the system and strive for justice. The cast includes Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi. Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani, best known for his work on ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ and ‘Batla House’. This is John’s first release after Pathaan (20230, directed by Siddharth Anand. It featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair and emerged as a blockbuster at the box office.

‘Vedaa’ hit screens on August 15.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal To Host IIFA 2024 With Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

 

