Is Sunfyre Alive In House Of The Dragon? Here Are The Clues We Found In Episode 4

Is Sunfyre Alive In House Of The Dragon? With skies ablaze due to the Dance of Dragons, the casual fans are lamenting, but some of the recent events from House of the Dragon indicate that the golden dragon might not be finished yet. Season 3, Episode 4 named “Tumbleton” is causing an absolute craze among the fan base of the series.

As per the reports by Daemon Targaryen and Baela, it would seem like Sunfyre is “long dead and decaying” at the Rook’s Rest battle site. However, with the recent developments in the new episode, it seems that there is much more to come.

Is Sunfyre Dead in House of the Dragon Season 3?

Fleeing Team Black along with Larys Strong, King Aegon II returns to the soil that witnessed the shattering of his life – Rook’s Rest. And there lays the golden dragon, bruised, broken and unable to move. For Larys and the rest of the stragglers in the area who have turned the creature into some kind of a morbid show, Sunfyre is nothing more than a dead carcass.

However, Aegon does not believe what he sees and runs to his friend, telling him in High Valyrian, “He’s alive!”

Though Larys chooses to disregard the king’s words as the rantings of an insane and broken ruler, the mystical connection between a Targaryen and the dragon must not be overlooked. If the king felt any sign of life in his companion, he must be resting in a coma-like state to recover from his fatal wounds.

The Visual Clues: Sunfyre vs. Meleys

This is because the writers provided us with an enormous visual clue regarding the fact that Sunfyre is still struggling to survive in that episode.

At the very same time, we witness the decaying body of the dragon of Princess Rhaenys called Meleys who died in that particular battle. The body of Meleys is decomposing and consists of nothing but a corpse with bare bones. Sunfyre, although having received some gashes and burns, looks surprisingly healthy and does not have any signs of decay.

While leaving, Aegon tears off one golden scale as a memory of Sunfyre.

What Does George R.R. Martin’s Book ‘Fire & Blood’ Say?

The current debate for book readers is a joke since the source material has already provided the definitive answer – Sunfyre survived at Rook’s Rest.

From Fire & Blood, it is revealed that after being abandoned at the Rook’s Rest, the golden dragon was left to heal and protected by Criston Cole’s men. He endured months of agony with his broken wing recovering. Even though he will not be able to fly well, he managed to learn to fly once again.

Eventually, he killed Rhaenyra’s men who came to kill him and flew to Dragonstone. There Sunfyre reunited with Aegon triumphantly.

Why Sunfyre’s Survival Dictates the Ending of the Show

The importance of having Sunfyre alive extends beyond book consistency; it is vital to the conclusion of the war between Targaryens.

Game of Thrones had already revealed the conclusion of this war in Season 3 itself. In an iconic scene, King Joffrey Baratheon takes Margaery Tyrell around the Red Keep and gloats about how the Black Queen met her demise:

“Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather his dragon, who ate her while her son watched.”

The dragon in question is actually Sunfyre. The death of the golden dragon at the present moment will mean rewriting the tragic end of the Dance of the Dragons. Although the show has managed to fool the characters into thinking that the golden creature is dead, the unbreakable connection shared by Aegon proves that the broken king and his injured dragon were always meant to rise from the ashes.

However, all things considered, it has just been our attempt to find connections between the events; the creators might have something else in mind but we never know. We might have gotten our prediction right or wrong but that only time can tell. For now, we can just say that the most beautiful dragon the world has ever seen still holds secrets within its wings.]

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