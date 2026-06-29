Is Sunny Deol Recreating His ‘Damini’ Magic In Netflix’s Ikka? Trailer Sparks Nostalgia

Sunny Deol Ikka Trailer: The short answer is yes, absolutely. The nostalgia is hitting hard, and it’s completely intentional.

The trailer release of Ikka from Netflix has taken fans of Bollywood on a trip down memory lane just because it involves Sunny Deol sporting the lawyer’s black suit after 33 long years since he played the character of Govind in Damini, which was released way back in 1993.

Here’s why the trailer has brought back all those memories of Damini, with a few twists added in:

Re-igniting the Courtroom Roar

Sunny’s famous Damini role is known for roaring at an unjust legal system through iconic lines like “Tarikh pe tarikh.” Although Ikka is not the sequel of the movie, Sunny’s current role of Arjun Mehra is filled with the very same moral forcefulness.

The film’s trailer has already served a huge punchline that has gone viral:

” Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haq ke liye ladte hai.” (It is not about winning in court, but it is about doing what is right).

During the release of the film’s trailer in Mumbai, Sunny openly spoke about the fact that he had been trying for long to bring Damini 2 into reality, but it never happened and hence, Ikka came out as a result of his desire.

The Core Conflict: A Major Twist on the Narrative

Whereas Damini had witnessed Sunny saving an innocent girl from a very corrupt and influential family, it is just the opposite in the film:

Arjun Mehra (played by Sunny Deol) is an ideal lawyer with many awards who has won all his cases. Nevertheless, he ends up having to defend Shauryamann Gaur (played by Akshaye Khanna), a very unstable man with moral bankruptcy as the son of a powerful industrialist, accused of an attempt of murder.

Arjun finds himself in a difficult position where he needs to adhere to his principles of defending the innocent and make a mysterious “life-for-life” deal with Akshaye’s character.

A Massive ‘Border’ Reunion

Further adding to this colossal sense of nostalgia is the presence of a screen meeting of Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna after more than two decades, as both actors appear together in the same frame after Border (1997), a famous war film directed by J P Dutta. With Akshaye Khanna coming off a great villain performance, the trailer offers viewers a glimpse of an exciting mental fight of wits between the two actors.

Behind and Ahead of the Camera

Starring in this movie directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra (recently known for directing Maharaj) and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka is the digital/OTT debut of Sunny Deol. The movie has an extremely talented star cast, with Tillotama Shome as the aggressive public prosecutor who faces off against Deol and Dia Mirza as his strong-willed wife, Avantika.

Ikka is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 10, 2026.

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