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Home > Entertainment News > Is Suriya 47 Releasing This Diwali? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Is Suriya 47 Releasing This Diwali? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Buzz is building around Tamil superstar Suriya's 47th feature film, directed by hitmaker Jithu Madhavan. Following the official completion of principal photography, industry reports suggest the action-comedy is eyeing a major festive release around Diwali.

Suriya 47, Image Credits- X/@@rameshlaus
Suriya 47, Image Credits- X/@@rameshlaus

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 22:16 IST

After the huge success of Karuppu earlier this year, Tamil superstar Suriya is returning to the big screen with his next potential hit. Temporarily titled Suriya 47, the film marks the actors first collaboration with director Jithu Madhavan known for his works in Malayalam blockbusters like Romancham and Aavesham.

Made under the banner of Zhagaram Studios, the film has officially finished shooting and is looking for a potential release date around the upcoming Diwali. Without the filmmakers’ comment these might sound like mere speculations, but the insider reports are suggesting the Diwali release as a potential long holiday weekend is on the cards.

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Is Suriya 47 Eyeing A Diwali Release Window?

According to market analysts AB George and Ramesh Bala and reported on Pinkvilla, the production house is set to release Suriya 47 in the first week of November, specifically either on November 5 or 6.

Despite the absence of an exact date set by Zhagaram Studios for the release, the date is in line with their post-production schedule. After wrapping up with their shooting schedules in July, the crew have enough time to wrap up their editing process and market their movie. If everything goes as planned, Suriya 47 will be one of the biggest Tamil blockbusters of the festive season.

What Do We Know About Jithu Madhavan’s Direction And Plot?

A filmmaker known for his ability to do high-energy comedy and eccentric characters, Jithu Madhavan has decided to venture into Tamil films with the film Suriya 47. He has already admitted that he has developed this film with Tamil sensibility in mind yet not compromising on his unique style of filmmaking.

According to news on the plot of the film, Suriya is seen as an eccentric and humorous policeman, who heads a team of cops who are as eccentric as him. It’s a film that offers an action-comedy combination, featuring high-octane stunts choreographed by stunt director Chetan D’Souza along with situational comedy.

Who Stars Alongside Suriya In The Ensemble Cast?

The film features a new star cast, with many first-time screen partners for Suriya. Nazriya Nazim is the leading actress in the film opposite Suriya and marks a big comeback in Tamil cinema.

In addition, Naslen is the new-found talent from the film Premalu who became a massive hit for him. Among other actors in the supporting cast are some of the veterans like Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, and Yogi Babu. In terms of production crew, famous music director Sushin Shyam will make his debut in Tamil cinema with the actor Madhavan.

Having done successful partnerships with both of the actors in films like Romancham and Aavesham. With post-production going on at full throttle, a teaser along with an official name of the film is soon expected to come out.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Two People Karan Johar Says Changed His Life? Filmmaker Reveals On Guru Purnima

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Is Suriya 47 Releasing This Diwali? Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Tags: kollywoodSuriya

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Is Suriya 47 Releasing This Diwali? Here’s Everything We Know So Far

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Is Suriya 47 Releasing This Diwali? Here’s Everything We Know So Far
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