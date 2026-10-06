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Home > Entertainment News > Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo

Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo

The Jailer 2 trailer has sparked a fresh mystery after fans spotted a backlit figure they believe could be Hrithik Roshan. Here’s what we know about the much-discussed cameo.

Jailer 2 Trailer (Image: X)
Jailer 2 Trailer (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 10:27 IST

Rajinikanth has made his comeback as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the trailer of Jailer 2 is out, and unsurprisingly, the internet is now fixated on something else again. The actor’s mass-packed comeback or the expanded action sequences of the movie aside, there is a single brief glimpse that has made everybody wonder the same thing – is that Hrithik Roshan?

Released on October 5, the trailer marks the return of Rajinikanth for the follow-up to the 2023 blockbuster by Nelson Dilipkumar. The video also reveals several familiar faces like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar as well as introduces Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty and other actors to the franchise.

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But somewhere among the explosions, fights, and Rajinikanth’s trademark style, there was an enigmatic shadow that started the speculation mill rolling.

Why are fans saying Hrithik Roshan is in Jailer 2?

This enigma stems from the presence of a backlit picture in the trailer, in which the figure is partially shown but is not properly identified. In no time, the fans took it upon themselves to zoom into the particular image, with some of them even saying that the silhouette looks like Hrithik Roshan. India Today has also covered the matter in view of the fact that many screenshots were doing the rounds online with people asking whether the image showed the Bollywood actor.

The reason why people have come up with such assumptions is not really far-fetched since Hrithik has been rumoured to be a part of Jailer 2 for quite some time now.

Has Hrithik Roshan been officially confirmed in Jailer 2?

Not through the trailer. While Hrithik has been widely linked to the film and fans are convinced they have spotted him, the makers have not used the trailer to officially reveal him as part of the cast.

In fact, the trailer appears to be deliberately playing with the idea of surprise appearances. Rajinikanth’s sequel already has a stacked ensemble, and the return of Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar has given the franchise another dose of its trademark crossover appeal. Reported appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi remain unconfirmed by the makers.

So for now, the figure remains exactly what the internet thinks it is — a possible Hrithik Roshan cameo, not a confirmed one.

What happens in the Jailer 2 trailer?

The trailer brings back Muthuvel Pandian, but this time the retired jailer appears to be dealing with a much larger threat. The story follows Tiger as he investigates a wider syndicate connected to the idol-smuggling operation from the first film. The trailer also introduces new enemies while expanding the world around Rajinikanth’s character.

Vidya Balan gets a prominent introduction, while SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu appear to have important roles in the new conflict. And then there are the cameos.

Mohanlal returns as Matthew, while Shiva Rajkumar also makes an appearance. two reveals that were always likely to attract attention given the impact their cameos had in the first Jailer. But the possibility of Hrithik appearing takes that cameo game a step further.

When is Jailer 2 releasing?

Jailer 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, with Anirudh Ravichander returning as composer.

For now, though, one question is likely to follow the film all the way to theatres: Was that really Hrithik Roshan — or did the Jailer 2 trailer just give fans another mystery to solve?

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Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo
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Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo

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Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo
Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo
Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo
Is That Hrithik Roshan? Jailer 2 Trailer Has Fans Hunting For A Hidden Cameo
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