Is There A Temple Of Urvashi Rautela In Badrinath? Her Claim Sparks Outrage, Watch

In a recent interview, the Daaku Maharaj actor stated that a temple near Badrinath Dham bears her name and draws devotees who offer her pictures garlands and prayers.

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has stirred controversy after claiming that a temple in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her. In a recent interview, the Daaku Maharaj actor stated that a temple near Badrinath Dham bears her name and draws devotees who offer her pictures garlands and prayers. The comment has triggered strong backlash from priests, religious leaders, and local residents who say the claim distorts the sacred history of the site.

Speaking with interviewer Siddharth Kannan, Rautela said, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi Temple’ right next to it.” When asked if people actually seek blessings there, she laughed and replied, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge.” She also claimed that students from Delhi University visit the shrine and affectionately call her ‘Damdamamai’.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by Siddharth R Kannan (@sid_kannan)

The temple in question, however, is an ancient site of religious significance dedicated not to the actor, but to Goddess Urvashi—a celestial nymph mentioned in Hindu mythology. Believed by some to have emerged from Lord Vishnu’s thigh and by others to be connected with the legend of Goddess Sati, the shrine is regarded as one of the 108 Shaktipeeths, making it deeply revered among Hindu pilgrims.

Local religious authorities have denounced Rautela’s statement as “misleading” and “disrespectful.” Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, said, “It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable. The temple is sacred and linked to Goddess Urvashi. Authorities should take strict action against such claims.”

Amit Sati, President of the Brahma Kapal Teerth Purohit Society, echoed this view. “These statements hurt the religious sentiments of the people. The temple is an ancient spiritual site, and associating it with a celebrity is not just inaccurate but offensive.”

Locals from nearby villages of Bamni and Pandukeshwar have also expressed their anger. “This temple holds deep mythological value. No person—celebrity or not—has the right to lay personal claim over it,” said Ramnarayan Bhandari, a resident of Bamni.

Must Read: Watch, Arvind Kejriwal Dancing With His Wife At His Daughter’s Engagement Ceremony