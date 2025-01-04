Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Guru Randhawa responded to a fan who accused music label T-Series of allegedly blocking Guru from working independently or with another label.

Is There An Ongoing Rift Between Guru Randhawa And T-Series? Singer Says, ‘Big People Face Big Problems’

Singer and actor Guru Randhawa hinted at potential problems with music label T-Series and assured his fans of resolving it soon in a post on Friday.

Taking to his X handle, the ‘Lahore’ singer responded to a fan who accused music label T-Series of allegedly blocking Guru from working independently or with another label.

Addressing the issue, the singer wrote, “Big people face big problems. The issue will get resolved in a few days, and we will come back stronger than ever. This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues, but yeah, its time to address and let you all know what’s happening at the backend from past 1.5 year. But yess hopefully it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way. Till then, spread love. God is the greatest.”

In 2024, Guru Randhawa collaborated with international artists and bands. The singer joined hands with singer Rick Ross for the track, “Rich Life.”

On collaborating with Rick Ross, Guru, in a press note shared by the team representing the song, said, “An unforgettable journey working with incredible artists from the music industry—Rick Ross and DJ Shadow. Feeling excited and grateful for this opportunity. It’s experimental yet something we feel the audience will instantly pick up. For me personally, the experience has been unforgettable and I am super stoked that the audience will get to witness it finally.”

The list of collaborations by Guru Randhawa also included singers Jonita Gandhi and the American electronic duo ‘The Chainsmokers’ for the song ‘Addicted.’

The song also features Brazilian DJ Zerb and German producer Ink.

In this track, Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi bring a uniquely Indian flavor to the Western music scene. The song features sleek Punjabi verses paired with English lyrics and a pulsing dance beat.

Guru Randhawa is known for chartbuster songs like ‘Lahore,’ ‘Patola,’ ‘High Rated Gabru,’ and others.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Filed under

Guru Randhawa T-Series

Advertisement

Also Read

3 Women Killed, Several Injured In Punjab Road Accidents Amid Dense Fog

3 Women Killed, Several Injured In Punjab Road Accidents Amid Dense Fog

Kalyan Rape Murder Case: Court Remands Accused Couple In 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kalyan Rape Murder Case: Court Remands Accused Couple In 14-Day Judicial Custody

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Ahead For New Delhi Seat

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP’s Parvesh Verma Challenges Arvind Kejriwal Ahead For New Delhi Seat

Middle-East Economic Corridor High on Agenda in US-India NSA Dialogue

Middle-East Economic Corridor High on Agenda in US-India NSA Dialogue

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising...

Entertainment

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising Star

Palm Spring Awards: Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute To Late Mother; Ariana Grande Shines As Rising

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Solo Leveling Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, And Everything You Need To Know

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and Clooney Combined

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox