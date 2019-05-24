South Superstar Thala Ajith. The recent picture of Thala Ajith posing with a fan goes viral on social media. The actor is looking much leaner and more dashing than ever. This has led fans to speculate of it is the actor’s look from Thala 60.

South Superstar Thala Ajith had gained a massive blockbuster earlier this year with the mass entertainer film ‘Viswasam’. The epic film was directed by Siva. This film was the fourth collaboration of director H Vinoth and actor Thala Ajith after ‘Veeram’, ‘Vedhalam’ and ‘Vivegam’.

While superstar Ajith has already wrapped up the shoot of his next film Neekonda Paarvai, which is the remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’ that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. The Tamil version has Shraddha Srinath reprising Taapsee’s role in the Tamil version, while Ajith is playing the role of Big B from the Hindi film. It will hit the theatres on August 10 this year. The film is produced by Bonney Kapoor. Thala will now start the shoot of his next titled ‘Thala 60’ which will be again directed by H Vinoth. This news was shared by Bala on his Twitter handle.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy… What a performance by Ajith…. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai #Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Recently a picture of the superstar Ajith posing with a fan is viral on social media. The actor is looking much leaner and more dashing than ever. It is thought to ponder upon that is this Ajith’s new look from Thala 60? It’s still a mystery! This has led fans to speculate of it is the actor’s look from Thala 60.

Reports say that actor is sweating out in the gym as a part of the prep for the film. Sometime back in April 2019, Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account and announced the second association of Ajith and director H Vinoth, Thala 60. Interestingly, Ajith and producer Boney Kapoor has also joined hands for the second time for this film.

It’s not a lesser known fact that Ajith is known to do action films in the south and even his last action film has done exceptionally well at the box office. There is absolutely no surprise for his fans to know that Ajith is fond of action in real life too.

The first Tamil association of Ajith and Boney Kapoor is titled Nerkonda Paarvai that has Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea alongside the superstar. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film will also see a cameo of Vidya Balan. It is slated for August 10th, 2019 release.

