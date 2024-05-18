Is Tiger Shroff Facing A Career Crisis? The 'Heropanti' Star Might Slash His Fees After Delivering 3 Flops In A Row

Once dubbed as the golden boy of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff might now be facing big trouble concerning his career. The ‘Heropanti’ star after delivering three flops in a row might have to cut his fees.

If new reports are to be believed, Tiger Shroff might have to slash his fees by 70% because that is exactly what he is currently being advised to get out of trouble.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff’s last three namely, Heropanti 2, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box-office. Now, apart from Singham 3, the actor has reportedly movies in his kitty.

Is Tiger Shroff Facing A Career Crisis?

An insider has spilled the beans to Bollywood Hungama revealing, “After a hattrick of flops, producers have asked Tiger to cut down his fees to single-digit numbers.”

A renowned producer has reportedly suggested Tiger Shroff to reduce his fees by over 70% and consider charging ₹9 crore, as he currently lacks market value. This has apparently come across as a shock to Shroff, who previously charged ₹30 crore each for BMCM and Ganapath. As a result of these failures, producers have advised Shroff to significantly reduce his fees.

Does Tiger Shroff Have No New Movies In His Kitty?

If reports are to be believed, Tiger Shroff has no new films in his kitty. The actor was supposed to star in ‘Rambo’ but that movie has been shelved due to budget issues. The film was about to be helmed by Varun Dhawan’s brother Rohit Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor in lead.

According to the insider, “Jio(producers) believes that it is not feasible to make an expensive action film with Tiger in this market,” adding, “His career is in doldrums with no takers, empty calendar, and no fortune.”

The little birdie also shared, “He has been left empty handed after his box office busts. Out of his 11 releases, Shroff has had six flops, including three consecutive ones recently.”

Tiger Shroff’s Decade-Long Career

Born to actors Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Dutt, he made his acting debut with the action romance Heropanti (2014), earning the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male.

In 2016, Shroff reunited with Nadiadwala and Sabbir Khan for Baaghi, which was set against the backdrop of a martial arts school and featured Shraddha Kapoor and Sudheer Babu. In 2018, Shroff appeared in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 2, a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and the second installment in the Baaghi film series, opposite Disha Patani.

In 2019, Shroff starred in Punit Malhotra’s teen drama Student of the Year 2, his first mainstream romantic drama. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it was a standalone sequel to Student of the Year.

Later in 2019, Shroff starred in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller War alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and remains Shroff’s highest-grossing release.

In 2020, Shroff starred in Baaghi 3, the third installment of the Baaghi film series, reuniting with Shraddha Kapoor.

After not having any releases in 2021, Shroff returned in 2022 with the action sequel Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria, which received negative reviews from critics. In 2023, Shroff appeared in Vikas Bahl’s science fiction action film Ganapath. In 2024, Shroff teamed up with Akshay Kumar in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

