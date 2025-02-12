Is Timothee Chalamet’s Former Co-Star Armie Hammer A Cannibal? Actor Says, ‘It’s Fun To Ruffle Feathers’

Hammer explained that his provocative messages were never meant to be taken literally. He attributed his actions to playful provocation, often influenced by alcohol or drugs.

American actor Armie Hammer has finally addressed the infamous cannibalism-related texts that led to his professional downfall. Speaking on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Hammer claimed that the messages were digitally altered and taken out of context, disputing the narrative that emerged around them.

Armie Hammer Denies Cannibalism Allegations

“Sometimes when you’re in a relationship and engaging in intimacy, you push boundaries. It’s fun to ruffle feathers and see how far things can go,” he said. However, he firmly denied ever having any actual intent to harm anyone.

“Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No,” he clarified.

Armie Hammer Acknowledges Problematic Behavior

While Hammer admitted to past mistakes in his relationships, he emphasized that his actions were not criminal.

“I would repeat the same behavior with different people, and I left many angry at me for my actions. But I’m not angry about that—does it make me a d**k? Absolutely. I have no problem admitting that. But that’s not illegal,” he stated.

In 2021, multiple women accused Hammer of sexual misconduct and coercion. The allegations led to a police investigation, but ultimately, no charges were filed against him.

Despite being cleared of any legal wrongdoing, Hammer faced severe consequences in Hollywood. He was dropped from several major film projects and largely disappeared from the entertainment industry.

Before the controversy, Hammer was a rising star, best known for his performances in:

The Social Network (2010)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

The Lone Ranger (2013)

Hotel Mumbai (2018)

As Hammer attempts to rebuild his career, his latest comments suggest he is ready to move forward and reshape his public image.