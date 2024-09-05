Is Todd Phillips Planning A Third Movie For Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker? Director Says, ‘The Story Is…’

In a previous interview with Variety in August, Phillips shared similar sentiments, saying, “It was fun to explore this world for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we needed to say.” He appears reluctant to continue with the Joker franchise, though circumstances could change, much like they did after the first film.

Although 2019’s Joker was originally intended to be a standalone film, its massive box-office success prompted Warner Bros. Pictures to develop a sequel. The upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux, introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn while continuing Arthur Fleck’s story.

With the second film’s release approaching, fans are speculating whether Arthur Fleck will return for a third movie in the Joker series. Director Todd Phillips recently addressed the possibility during a Q&A session after an early screening of Joker: Folie à Deux. Unfortunately, Phillips provided a discouraging update, stating that the story he wanted to tell was already covered in the first two films.

“The last day on this one was very different because we were in New York shooting on the stairs with 8,000 paparazzi people. It was a very frustrating day, so we all wanted to get the hell out of there. But we then had this little get-together downtown at my friend’s bar, and it was actually really beautiful,” said Phillips.

MUST READ: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reunion: Actor Leaves Shared LA Office Within Minutes After Singer’s Arrival

“Joaquin and Gaga and everybody was there, and, of course, the crew. Again, you’ll see the movie, and you’ll go, ‘Oh, I get it. The story is told,’” added the director. Phillips has essentially said that Arthur Fleck’s story ends with Joker: Folie à Deux, so there might not be a Joker 3.

In a previous interview with Variety in August, Phillips shared similar sentiments, saying, “It was fun to explore this world for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we needed to say.” He appears reluctant to continue with the Joker franchise, though circumstances could change, much like they did after the first film.

Despite being marketed as a solo project, Joker went on to gross $1 billion globally, leading Warner Bros. to approve a sequel. Should Joker: Folie à Deux achieve similar success, the studio may reconsider and green-light a third installment.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release internationally on October 4, with an earlier premiere in India on October 2.

ALSO READ: Squid Game Season 2 Actress Park Gyu Young Is The Latest K-Drama Star To Get Targeted With Deepfake Porn Scandal