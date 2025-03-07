Is Tom Cruise, 62, Planning To Make Ana De Armas, 36, As His Scientology Bride?

Tom Cruise’s growing interest in de Armas could create friction, as she is currently in a relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Action superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly setting his sights on Ana de Armas, not just as a co-star but as a potential romantic interest. Sources suggest that the 62-year-old actor has been charming the Bond actress with exclusive movie projects while wining and dining her in London.

However, Cruise’s growing interest in de Armas could create friction, as she is currently in a relationship with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Tom Cruise’s Professional Approach with a Personal Agenda

While Cruise is allegedly framing his interaction with Ana de Armas as a professional opportunity, insiders claim he is hopeful that a romantic connection will develop over time. However, Cuesta, 27, is reportedly unhappy with Cruise’s persistent advances toward the 36-year-old actress.

A source spilled the beans, “Tom believes Ana has everything he looks for in a partner and is an incredible actress. But her relationship with Manuel complicates things, and tensions could rise.”

Romantic Tensions: London vs. Madrid

The rumored romance took a dramatic turn when Cruise and de Armas were seen together on Valentine’s Day in London’s Soho district. However, just days later, she was back in Madrid with Cuesta, fueling speculation about her relationship status.

Ana De Armas previously dated her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck for a year before parting ways in 2021.

Meanwhile, Cruise has had a complicated romantic history. Since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, his love life has remained largely private. However, if his pursuit of Ana de Armas continues, he may be stepping into turbulent waters.

Manuel Cuesta Unfazed by Cruise’s Star Power

Despite Cruise’s global fame, insiders claim that Manuel Cuesta is not intimidated. A source close to the situation stated, “Manuel is highly protective of Ana and won’t back down if Tom continues his advances.”

As Cruise continues his search for his next leading lady—both on and off the screen—only time will tell how this Hollywood love triangle unfolds.