Is Vicky Kaushal Miffed Over Lezim Dance Sequence Getting Deleted From Chhaava? This Is How The Actor Reacted

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his upcoming film Chhaava, recently spoke about the controversy surrounding a lezim dance sequence that was removed from the movie.

The actor clarified that the scene was originally included to promote Maharashtra’s cultural heritage on a global scale.

Controversy Over Lezim Dance in Chhaava

A segment in the film’s trailer showcased Kaushal performing the lezim dance, a traditional Maharashtrian folk dance.

However, the scene faced backlash from certain politicians and history enthusiasts, who felt it was historically inaccurate. In response to the objections, Laxman Utekar announced that the scene would be removed from the final version of the film.

Vicky Kaushal Speaks On Lezim Dance Sequence Getting Deleted

Speaking to the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Vicky Kaushal emphasized that the makers had no intention to disrespect history.

“Every day on set, we began our work with ‘Shivgarjana’ (slogans honoring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj). The lezim dance sequence lasted only 20-30 seconds and was never meant to be just another scene; rather, it was an effort to showcase our culture globally,” he said.

The actor explained that since Sambhaji Maharaj was known as a “king of the people,” he would have likely participated in such folk activities if invited. However, out of respect for the sentiments of the audience, the scene was removed as it was not crucial to the storyline.

Vicky Kaushal revealed that Chhaava is based on the Marathi novel Chaava by Shivaji Sawant. The film marks another real-life portrayal for Kaushal, following his performances in Sardar Udham and Sam Bahadur.

The actor shared details about his preparation process:

Spent seven months training for the role

Grew long hair and a beard for authenticity

Studied Marathi language, culture, and traditions

Underwent intense physical training for battle sequences

Learned horse riding without shortcuts, as per Laxman Utekar’s vision

Kaushal also noted that the film’s costumes and jewelry were locally sourced instead of being rented, ensuring historical accuracy.

As part of his promotions for the film, Vicky Kaushal visited the Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the 12 revered Shiva Jyotirlingas, located near the Ellora Caves.

Chhaava Release Date and Star Cast

The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. This marks Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with Laxman Utekar, following their 2023 film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava is set to release in theaters on February 14, 2024.