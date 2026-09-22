Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

Drishyam: The Conclusion film could signify the end of what was among the most intriguing crime thrillers in Bollywood for the fans of Vijay Salgaonkar. The third film starring Ajay Devgn as the protector of his family will hit screens soon, but the movie’s name itself has brought about an intriguing question, is this going to be the end of Vijay’s story?

Director Abhishek Pathak has answered the question.

Why Is Drishyam 3 Called The Conclusion?

The third movie has been formally titled Drishyam: The Conclusion and not Drishyam 3. As per Pathak, this title indicates that the filmmakers’ purpose behind the film was to put an end to the story in a conclusive way. Moreover, the director has clarified that the third movie does not come across as yet another remake of the Malayalam Drishyam series. While the previous two Hindi movies were remakes, Drishyam: The Conclusion is an original story penned down by Pathak.

It was an intentional step taken in light of the success of Drishyam 2.

Will Vijay Salgaonkar Return In Drishyam 4?

This is where Pathak’s position is most explicit. When Pathak was asked whether there could be a fourth Hindi Drishyam movie, his answer was “Zero!” Pathak clarified that he would never write the fourth instalment as, in his opinion, the third instalment gives the story its rightful ending.

The importance of this statement is in the fact that in the Malayalam series, the third instalment has already been surpassed with the fourth one being announced. The Hindi Drishyam movie is going in another direction. Pathak clearly stated that he did not wish to let business interests affect him when writing another instalment of the movie since the franchise has already gained popularity.

Why Did Drishyam 3 Take Four Years?

The gap between the third film and its predecessor has been quite substantial. While Drishyam 2 was released in 2022, its successor is coming four years after that. In this regard, Pathak opined that even though the previous film was commercially successful enough, the filmmakers could have easily made another film. However, they chose to spend a lot of time in the development of the story. He also opined that nearly two out of four years spent by the filmmakers were used on the scripting of the story.

According to the filmmaker, Drishyam cannot be treated as a commercial franchise. This is because the public was emotionally attached to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

What Can Fans Expect From Drishyam: The Conclusion?

In the third instalment, Ajay Devgan returns to the screen playing Vijay Salgaonkar along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Saurabh Shukla make up some of the new entries into the lineup of the movie. According to Pathak, the viewers of Drishyam today are better equipped than ever as they try to predict twists in the plot before watching the movie.

That being said, the difficulty in making a finale for Vijay’s character becomes more pronounced. However, based on Pathak’s recent statements about his next movie, one can say that Drishyam: The Conclusion is aimed to be just that – the finale of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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