LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

Is Vijay Salgaonkar's story really ending with Drishyam: The Conclusion? Director Abhishek Pathak has revealed whether Ajay Devgn's character could return for a Part 4.

Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Pathak (Picture- X)
Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Pathak (Picture- X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 11:33 IST

Drishyam: The Conclusion film could signify the end of what was among the most intriguing crime thrillers in Bollywood for the fans of Vijay Salgaonkar. The third film starring Ajay Devgn as the protector of his family will hit screens soon, but the movie’s name itself has brought about an intriguing question, is this going to be the end of Vijay’s story?

Director Abhishek Pathak has answered the question.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Drishyam 3 Called The Conclusion?

The third movie has been formally titled Drishyam: The Conclusion and not Drishyam 3. As per Pathak, this title indicates that the filmmakers’ purpose behind the film was to put an end to the story in a conclusive way. Moreover, the director has clarified that the third movie does not come across as yet another remake of the Malayalam Drishyam series. While the previous two Hindi movies were remakes, Drishyam: The Conclusion is an original story penned down by Pathak.

It was an intentional step taken in light of the success of Drishyam 2.

Will Vijay Salgaonkar Return In Drishyam 4?

This is where Pathak’s position is most explicit. When Pathak was asked whether there could be a fourth Hindi Drishyam movie, his answer was “Zero!” Pathak clarified that he would never write the fourth instalment as, in his opinion, the third instalment gives the story its rightful ending.

The importance of this statement is in the fact that in the Malayalam series, the third instalment has already been surpassed with the fourth one being announced. The Hindi Drishyam movie is going in another direction. Pathak clearly stated that he did not wish to let business interests affect him when writing another instalment of the movie since the franchise has already gained popularity.

Why Did Drishyam 3 Take Four Years?

The gap between the third film and its predecessor has been quite substantial. While Drishyam 2 was released in 2022, its successor is coming four years after that. In this regard, Pathak opined that even though the previous film was commercially successful enough, the filmmakers could have easily made another film. However, they chose to spend a lot of time in the development of the story. He also opined that nearly two out of four years spent by the filmmakers were used on the scripting of the story.

According to the filmmaker, Drishyam cannot be treated as a commercial franchise. This is because the public was emotionally attached to Vijay Salgaonkar and his family.

What Can Fans Expect From Drishyam: The Conclusion?

In the third instalment, Ajay Devgan returns to the screen playing Vijay Salgaonkar along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant. Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Saurabh Shukla make up some of the new entries into the lineup of the movie. According to Pathak, the viewers of Drishyam today are better equipped than ever as they try to predict twists in the plot before watching the movie.

That being said, the difficulty in making a finale for Vijay’s character becomes more pronounced. However, based on Pathak’s recent statements about his next movie, one can say that Drishyam: The Conclusion is aimed to be just that – the finale of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

RELATED News

Arhaan Khan Breaks Silence On Bigg Boss Controversy: Salman Khan’s Rashami Desai Confrontation And Career Fallout

Actress Radha Files Police Complaint Against Siblings Over Cheques Worth Rs 50 Crore — What Happened?

Riddhi Dogra Birthday: From Local Trains And A 9-To-5 Job To Playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Mother — 7 Things You Didn’t Know

Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch

Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

LATEST NEWS

Indian Rock Python, Chicken Rescued During Ganesh Visarjan Procession in Hyderabad

Spinoto Raises USD 149K in Pre-Seed Funding to Strengthen Technology and Scale Automobile Service Operations

Gwalior Student Locked Inside Warehouse, Gang-Raped By 2 Operators Who Threatened To Kill Her

Indian Apparel Industry Enters Festive Season On A Positive Note; Forcas Studio Positioned Across Key Growth Channels

Who is Rachit Bhatia? Ex-Ranji Player at Centre of IPL, DPL Match-Fixing Allegations | Age, Career, Controversies And More

IND vs JPN: Who is Charlie Hara-Hinze? 17-Year-Old Japan Spinner Stuns Team India, Dismisses Abhishek Sharma And Shreyas Iyer

‘Is This The New iPhone?’ Thieves Asked With A Smile Before Snatching Her 3-Day-Old iPhone 18 Pro In Greater Noida

Karnataka Viral MMS Case: Fake Journalists Allegedly Planted Hidden Cameras In Woman’s Home, Demanded Rs 50 Lakh

Penal Consequences Can’t Be Imposed For Not Singing Vande Mataram: Supreme Court on Plea Challenging Centre’s Circular

‘Tearing This Down’: 90-Foot Lord Hanuman Statue In Texas Faces Threat From Conservative YouTuber, Internet Reacts

Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer
Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer
Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer
Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer
Is Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story Really Over? Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Has An Answer

QUICK LINKS