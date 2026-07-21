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Home > Entertainment News > Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth

Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth

Director H. Vinoth has officially put months of speculation to rest, confirming that Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. While keeping the core emotional foundation of guardian and ward, over 50% of the narrative—including a heavily reworked second half—was re-engineered to suit Vijay's political shift.

Vijay, Image Credits- Instagram
Vijay, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 11:32 IST

Director H. Vinoth has officially confirmed that Vijay’s much awaited last film, Jana Nayagan is a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. The industry had been speculating about this for over months and now just few days before the release, the director confirmed that the core of the film might remain similar, more than half of the script has been changed to adapt to Vijay’s onscreen persona.

How Much of Jana Nayagan Is Actually Remade?

Speaking about the rumours of the adaptation before the worldwide release of the film, H. Vinoth came up with the exact statistical figures that explained everything about the final cut.

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“Jana Nayagan is about 50% inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half has 60% similarity, the second half has only 20%.”H. Vinoth

Although at first the story revolves around the initial plot of Anil Ravipudi, where the protagonist protects his ward, the second part offers something entirely different and unique to Vijay.

Why Did H. Vinoth Rewrite Bhagavanth Kesari for Vijay?

A movie that was made keeping Nandamuri Balakrishna in mind needed to be reworked completely in terms of the logic of the story. According to Vinoth, there is a world of difference between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Vijay when it comes to the type of films they star in.

“Balayya sir’s sensibilities and his power are entirely different—he exists in the ‘Balayya Universe’ where anything can happen,” Vinoth explained. “Vijay sir can also do anything, but he has certain defined limits within his onscreen universe. I had to convert it into a story that fits the Vijay sir universe.”

The transition from Telugu to Tamil commercial storytelling also necessitated major reworking of the story. Where Telugu mass films value free family entertainment above all else, Tamil films demand realism from their themes and characters.

Why Did Vijay Request This Adaptation for His Final Film?

Vijay’s choice to base his final movie on the life of Bhagavanth Kesari before venturing into active politics came from the actor himself.

Though Vinoth was hesitant to make an adaptation after having directed Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai (Pink’s Tamil remake), Vijay went on to explain his reason behind choosing the Telugu film. The fundamental reason was the focus on women’s empowerment and self-defense through this film.

Just like Ajith’s belief in Nerkonda Paarvai, Vijay felt the need of having an important social message where he raises up a little girl (played by Mamitha Baiju) to protect herself from any physical and societal dangers. The producers of the movie, KVN Productions, had purchased the rights of this film for this very reason.

What Key Changes Can Fans Expect in Jana Nayagan?

Though the basic structure of the film is a variation of the guardian ward dynamic of Balakrishna and Sreeleela, the story itself carries a number of political undertones.

Vijay acts as Pallavaram Inspector Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (TVK) – the name which directly alludes to his political party ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’. In essence, the movie takes on a more ideological character as he comes up against the villain at a national level, played by Bobby Deol.

Among many other actors who have acted in the film like Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Priyamani, Jana Nayagan turns out to be a political swan song for the main man in Tamil cinema.

ALSO READ: 5 Biggest South Indian Movie Releases This Week (July 20-26): From Jana Nayagan To Pallichattambi – Theatres And OTT Guide

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Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth
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Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth

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Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth

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Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth
Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth
Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth
Is Vijay’s Jana Nayagan A Remake Of Bhagavanth Kesari? Director H Vinoth Finally Reveals The Truth

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