Is Madhuri Dixit The NEW Manjulika? Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Makers Teases Fans With The Trailer

Madhuri Dixit is also claiming to be Manjulika! Madhuri’s character is said to be a centuries-old spirit set to cause mayhem.

The trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is finally here, and fans are in for a treat with not one but two Manjulikas in the story!

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee, features Kartik Aaryan returning as Rooh Baba, who finds himself wrapped up in a haunting mystery set in the royal palace of a fictional kingdom called Raktaghat.

Madhuri As Manjulika

This time, the ghostly tale introduces Madhuri Dixit to the franchise, alongside the iconic Vidya Balan, who reprises her role as the chilling Manjulika. In an intriguing twist, both Vidya and Madhuri’s characters claim to be Manjulika, setting up a thrilling “who’s who” plot that fans are excited to see unfold.

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba arrives at Raktaghat’s royal palace to help a family solve their spooky problem. Joining him is Triptii Dimri, who plays his love interest. Meanwhile, actors Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav are back, delivering their trademark humor amidst the spine-tingling horror.

As the trailer hints, Vidya Balan’s Manjulika is back, but this time with a twist—Madhuri Dixit is also claiming to be Manjulika! Madhuri’s character is said to be a centuries-old spirit set to cause mayhem, making the mystery all the more gripping. This dual role setup raises the stakes, leaving fans wondering which Manjulika is the real one.

The trailer was unveiled with great fanfare at Jaipur’s famous Raj Mandir Cinema, where fans gathered to catch the first glimpse of the latest chapter in the franchise. Anees Bazmee, the film’s director, has shared how much this project means to him. Despite injuring his leg right before shooting, he pushed on, determined to make the scheduled Diwali release date. He even joked that he directed most of the film “on one leg!”

Diwali Clash

With its release set for November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set for a big Diwali box office clash with Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring a power-packed cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

A Classic Franchise with a New Twist

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise has been a favorite among audiences for its mix of horror and humor. The original 2007 film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, and in 2022, Kartik Aaryan brought fresh energy to the sequel. Now, with both Madhuri and Vidya taking on Manjulika’s character, the film promises a unique and thrilling ride.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Feels ‘Really Proud’ After Winning 7th National Award