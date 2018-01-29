Isabelle Kaif who is recognised as the face of the Indian beauty brand is doing rounds on the internet for her glamourous and sexy look. Isabella has received training in acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute of New York. At the age of 14, the hot diva has started her career in the media industry as a model and did many commercial advertisements. The celeb started her debut in 2013 with the movie ‘Summum Bonum’. Then she appeared in ‘Dr. Cabbie’ which was directed by Jean-François Pouliot. The striking star Isabelle also starred in a short film ‘Coming Home’ against Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan. Her admirers are eagerly waiting for her upcoming projects.
The youngest sister of Katrina Kaif, Isabelle is now set to become a household name and is the face of Lakmé. The sizzling actress is also trained in direction with a focus on independent cinema. The talented Isabelle is also a theatre artist and co-founder of a theatre production company. On Bollywood debut, the celeb says she has mostly done theatre and there is a big difference between cinema and theatre. The glam doll also says that she likes performing for a live audience.
Scroll down to get a glimpse of the hot diva Isabelle Kaif’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram photos:
Isabelle Kaif pulls off her elegant dress to mesmerise her admirers
Isabelle Kaif teams up her bold attire with a pair of funky bright coloured footwear
Isabelle Kaif flaunts some of her bold avatars
Isabelle Kaif in a black glistens the floor
Isabelle Kaif in revealing white dress looks amazing
Isabelle Kaif in her denim jacket is too adorable to handle
Isabelle Kaif in an elegant designer outfit is absolutely stunning
Isabelle Kaif has got all the reasons to hypnotise her fans
Isabelle Kaif in a shimmery long gown steals the show
Isabelle Kaif poses elegantly for the camera