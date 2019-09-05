Top debutants of 2019: Isabelle Kaif, Sanjana Sanghi, Surilie Gautam, Saher Bamba, Ashwami Manjrekar. 2019 has been the year of debutants. With Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria making their powerful debut with Student Of The Year 2 this year, there are other actresses lined up for their debut film in 2019!

With many interesting Bollywood films are lined up for the release in the second half of 2019, there are these 5 sexy, stunning and sizzling divas who will be making their much-anticipated debut this year and we cannot keep calm.

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie Gautam, among many others, will be making their big Bollywood debut this year and we get you the details of their upcoming films and ventures.

Earlier in 2019, Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria made their powerful debut in the Indian film industry with Karan Johar’s super hit film Student Of The Year 2 and they have already won millions of hearts and now it is the turn of these 5 stunning beauties to win us over with their performance in their upcoming Bollywood movies. Here are top 5 Bollywood debutants to look out for in 2019:

Isabelle Kaif: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif will be making her big Bollywood debut this year with choreographer Stanley D’costa’s upcoming dance movie titled Time To Dance co-starring Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi. The shooting of the film has begun and it will also mark the directorial debut of Stanley D’costa. Just like Katrina has been entertaining us for so long, we are expecting that her sister Isabelle will also leave no stone unturned to woo us with her acting skills.

Sanjana Sanghi: Sanjana, who has earlier played small roles in movies like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar and Pulkit Samrat-starrer Fukrey Returns, Sanjana will be making a full-fledged debut in Dil Bechara which was earlier titled Kizie Aur Manny. The film, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, is being helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and is a Hindi adaptation for Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. Her cute looks and the expressive eyes will surely melt audienc’s hearts in this romantic film which marks her official Bollywood debut.

Surilie Gautam: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie Gautam will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda-starrer Battle of Saragarhi. Although it will be a feature film, fans are excited to see Surilie Gautam on the silver screen. Her sister Yami is known as one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry.

Saher Bamba: Upcoming Bollywood movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, directed by veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, will mark the Bollywood debut of his son Karan Deol along with Sahher Bambba. According to media reports, Sunny Deol auditioned more than 400 girls for this role and finally, it was Sahher who got it. The film is slated to release on September 20 this year and is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019.

Ashwami Manjrekar: Bollywood actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Ashwami will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Dabangg 3 which is slated to release in December this year.

