The wedding season is around the corner and everyone is getting married this year. The wedding of Isha Ambai and Anand Parimal is a big shout out in the media right now. Recently, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived at Udaipur to attend all the pre-wedding festivals of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal. The wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal will be a huge, grand and lavish wedding where the guests will be from across the world who are expected to grace the wedding. The pre-wedding festivities will be decorated by the famous designer Manish Malhotra.

All the big names from Indian cinema are expected to come and attend the pre-wedding as well as the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left for the Udaipur airport after gracing the promotions of Bumble app. Big celebrities from Bollywood will come for the wedding. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan landed on the Udaipur airport, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Prabhas, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor were spotted at the Udaipur airport as they all were heading to the pre-wedding location. The enthusiasm of Shah Rukh Khan was mesmerizing to see the starman receiving a very big applause from the media when he arrived. Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Udaipur airport directly coming from Dubai. Karan Johar also arrived at the Udaipur airport to leave for the wedding. The two Khans are already leaving for the wedding, it will be interesting to see the third khan arrive to complete the trio.

