Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal pre-wedding bash: American singer and dancer Beyonce on Sunday performed at the pre-wedding party of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The guests and celebs present at the wedding enjoyed the performance of the international pop star and the pictures and videos are trending on the internet.

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal pre-wedding bash: American singer and dancer Beyonce on Sunday performed at the pre-wedding party of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The international artist stunned everyone with her magical voice and sultry dance moves. The pictures of Beyonce’s performance have been trending on the internet and were liked by thousands of netizens. Earlier today as Beyonce arrived in Udaipur to attend the Ambanis’ party, people were expecting a powerpack performance from her and the hopes went right. The guests and celebs present at the wedding enjoyed the performance of the international pop star and the pictures and videos are trending on the internet.

Not just Beyonce, earlier the same day, King Khan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan performed on superhit song Mahi with his wife Gauri Khan, accompanied by the Ambani family. From Shah Rukh Khan, Bachchan family to Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood celebrities made sure to grace the glittery night.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More