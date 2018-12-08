Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding ceremonies LIVE Updates: Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal who got engaged at Lake Como Palace in Italy, are all set to tie the knot at Antilla, Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies are all set to kickstart at Udaipur.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding ceremonies LIVE Updates: Isha Amani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2018, at Antilla, Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies already kickstarted with special ‘Anna Seva’, at Udaipur, Villas. All the Bollywood bigwigs and renowned names from several fraternities are expected to arrive at the royal wedding ceremonies. The couple got engaged in a big fat engagement ceremony at Lake Como Palace in Italy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned up for the ceremony. Apart from them, many other celebrities also attended the ceremony.

Ambanis have taken up an auspicious task Anna seva of feeding 5,100 people (the majority of them with special abilities) three times every day from 7th to 10th December. This will be held at the same time with the pre-wedding functions of the couple.

Meanwhile, various reports are suggesting that music maestro AR Rahman and singer Arijit Singh will grace the wedding festivities with their performances. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are also reported to perform at the couple’s wedding festivities. Not just that, the newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to arrive at the wedding.

Various photographs and videos are surfacing on social media. We bring you with all the latest updates from the pre-wedding ceremonies from Udaipur.

Live Updates

