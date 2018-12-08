Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding ceremonies LIVE Updates: Isha Amani and Anand Piramal are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2018, at Antilla, Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies already kickstarted with special ‘Anna Seva’, at Udaipur, Villas. All the Bollywood bigwigs and renowned names from several fraternities are expected to arrive at the royal wedding ceremonies. The couple got engaged in a big fat engagement ceremony at Lake Como Palace in Italy. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned up for the ceremony. Apart from them, many other celebrities also attended the ceremony.
Ambanis have taken up an auspicious task Anna seva of feeding 5,100 people (the majority of them with special abilities) three times every day from 7th to 10th December. This will be held at the same time with the pre-wedding functions of the couple.
Meanwhile, various reports are suggesting that music maestro AR Rahman and singer Arijit Singh will grace the wedding festivities with their performances. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are also reported to perform at the couple’s wedding festivities. Not just that, the newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also expected to arrive at the wedding.
Various photographs and videos are surfacing on social media. We bring you with all the latest updates from the pre-wedding ceremonies from Udaipur.
Live Updates
Hillary Clinton, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are all smiles at the shutterbugs
American politician Hillary Clinton happily poses with Isha Ambani's mother- father Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the pre-wedding ceremonies of their daughter. The photograph is extremely a pleasant sight to behold as the trio looks into the cameras. All of them have been clicked at Udaipur Villas. This photograph has been shared on the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's official handle.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with her family at Udaipur airport
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has hardly missed the paparazzi's attention whenever she has exchanged her glances with them. This time too, arriving at the airport with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and adorable daughter Aradhya Bachchan, she happily poses for the shutterbugs with her elegance.
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao happily pose for the shutterbugs at Udaipur airport
Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan who is a constant guest at Ambani's festivities is all set to grace the pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal at Udaipur Villas. The couple looks extremely beautiful together as they pose for the shutterbugs.
Hillary Clinton lands at Udaipur airport
American politician, diplomat, lawyer, writer, and public speaker, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton is all set to grace the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding ceremonies at Udaipur villas.
Katrina Kaif arrives at Udaipur airport
Dressed in traditional Thugs of Hindostan Surraiya arrived at Udaipur airport with her elegance. Katrina Kaif looks extremely beautiful in simple yet graceful attire.
Salman Khan arrives at Udaipur airport
Several times Salman Khan has been called at the land of dessert. But this time, he has been invited for a different reason and it's for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding ceremonies. Bollywood Bhai has arrived at the airport with his attitude.
Karishma Kapoor arrives at Udaipur airport
The pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will be no less than a grand affair. Already several celebrities have arrived for the big event. Newly- weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor and Sakshi Dhoni have landed on the city of palace. Now, Lolo Karishma Kapoor has arrived at the airport. Check out her stylish entry in this photograph.
John Abraham arrives at Udaipur airport
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran actor John Abraham arrived at Udaipur airport to attend the big fat pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal at Udaipur Villas.
Cricket star MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni arrive at Udaipur airport along with her daughter
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni arrived at Udaipur airport to attend the pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. Accompanied by her daughter Ziva Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni looks beautiful in her choice of the outfit.
Anil Kapoor arrive at Udaipur airport along with his wife
Celebrities have started to arrive for the big fat pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani is sharing all the latest updates on his Instagram handle. After Priyanka and Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor was snapped at the airport along with his wife Sunita Kapoor.
Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas arrive at Udaipur
The pre-wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal has already been kickstarted with an auspicious task Anna Seva. The Anna Seva will take place along with the ceremonies. The pre-wedding ceremonies will be no less than a grand affair. Various celebrities are expected to arrive at the big fat ceremonies. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will also attend the ceremony and the newly-weds have already at the aiport.