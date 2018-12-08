Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: It's now the turn of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's daughter–Isha Ambani to tie the knot with the Industrialist–Anand Piramal. The wedding is scheduled to be held on December 12, 2018. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Udaipur and the couple seems very excited for their new start.

The wedding season of Bollywood is now carried forward by Isha Ambani– daughter of India’s wealthiest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to tie the knot with the famous Industrialist Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018. The pre-wedding festivities of the upcoming marriage has already commenced. The ceremonies took place in a creative way. On December 7, 2018, both the families Ambani’s and Piramal’s organized an auspicious ceremony –Anna Seva. This ceremony is basically a task of serving people with good food. Together Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal fed around 5100 people. As per the reports, the ceremony will continue from December 7 to December 10.

The pre-wedding festivities will also include setting up an exhibit called Swadesh Bazaar wherein 108 traditional Indian crafts and other art forms will be showcased from different regions of the country. The upcoming festivities also include rituals like mehendi and sangeet lined up in the coming weekend. According to the reports, Oberoi Udai Vilas and City Palace in Udaipur are finalized for the upcoming events.

The couple got engaged in September at Lake Como in Italy. The engagement ceremony took place for three days and several Bollywood stars came to shower their love on the couple. As per the reports, famous pop star Beyonce will perform at the wedding the following week in Mumbai. Many guests are expected in the events from abroad so immigration counters have already been set at the airport for the visitor’s convenience for the next five days. Actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra and filmmaker David Dhawan have already reached Udaipur for the wedding ceremonies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More